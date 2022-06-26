Expand / Collapse search

Rudy Giuliani slapped by Staten Island supermarket employee

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 7:26PM
Staten Island
Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani was allegedly slapped by an employee inside a ShopRite on Staten Island on Sunday.

NEW YORK - A man has been arrested after he allegedly slapped former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on the back at a grocery store on Staten Island.

According to the NYPD, the 39-year-old suspect, a worker at the store, approached Giuliani from behind and slapped him on the back at a ShopRite in the Charleston section of Staten Island around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Giuliani was out campaigning for his son, Andrew, who is seeking the Republican nomination for Governor of New York.

The attacker was taken into custody by the police. The suspect's name and charges are not currently available.

Giuliani refused medical attention at the scene.