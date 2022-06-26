Rudy Giuliani slapped by Staten Island supermarket employee

A man has been arrested after he allegedly slapped former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on the back at a grocery store on Staten Island.

According to the NYPD, the 39-year-old suspect, a worker at the store, approached Giuliani from behind and slapped him on the back at a ShopRite in the Charleston section of Staten Island around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Giuliani was out campaigning for his son, Andrew, who is seeking the Republican nomination for Governor of New York.

The attacker was taken into custody by the police. The suspect's name and charges are not currently available.

Giuliani refused medical attention at the scene.