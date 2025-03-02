NYC mayoral race 2025: Former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo makes first campaign stop

The Brief In front of a crowd of hundreds of union members, former Governor Andrew Cuomo officially mounted his political comeback in his first public campaign stop. Cuomo focused his speech on public safety and affordability. "We will do everything we can to fight to save this city," Cuomo said.



In front of a crowd of hundreds of union members, former Governor Andrew Cuomo officially mounted his political comeback in his first public campaign stop.

"We will do everything we can to fight to save this city," Cuomo said. "We are not going to let it go down."

Cuomo focused his speech on public safety and affordability – also nabbing the endorsement of both the carpenter’s union and the painter’s union.

"This is working man and women's movement to take back the city, and we are with Andrew Cuomo all the way," Paul Capurso, President of the district council of carpenters, said.

However, outside the carpenters' union headquarters where Cuomo was speaking, dozens of women were chanting "hell no to Andrew Cuomo."

Multiple groups have been forming to remind voters of the scandals that encompassed Cuomo’s final years in office.

"We believe the women," Jasmine Gripper, Co-Director of the New York Working Families Party, said.

Cuomo shot to national fame when the COVID-19 pandemic swept through the state in 2020, with the entire country tuning in to Cuomo’s daily press briefings.

But it wasn’t long before his administration came under scrutiny, after Cuomo ordered that nursing homes not turn away COVID-positive nursing home patients.

It was also later found out, through numerous investigations and audits, that Cuomo’s administration undercounted the number of long-term care facility residents who died during the pandemic.

Then in 2021, after numerous women accused Cuomo of sexual harassment, Attorney General Leitita James released a report supporting 11 women’s claims.

The New York State Assembly announced they were going to start impeachment proceedings against him and even President Joe Biden was calling on Cuomo to resign.

Cuomo announced his resignation in August of 2021, handing over control to his Lieutenant Governor at the time, Kathy Hochul.

"The best way I can help now is if I step aside," Cuomo said at the time.

Cuomo has not taken questions since announcing his bid for mayor and avoided them again on Sunday.

Some of those attending the rally were in full support of the governor’s mayoral bid.

"I like Cuomo," one union member told FOX 5. "I like what he stands for, he keeps us informed."

But some people told FOX 5 that they were told by the union they needed to attend the rally and were not given details on what it was about.

One rank and file member with more than 15 years on the job, told FOX 5 that some members were under the impression this was a union rally and were caught off guard when they were bombarded with campaign volunteers asking them to sign Cuomo’s petition.

Another union member at the rally told FOX 5 on the record that he’s still deciding who he’s going to vote for.

"I’m waiting to see – I want to see what the options are," the union member said.

Who else is running for NYC mayor?

Mayoral candidates - Mayor Eric Adams and City Comptroller Brad Lander- both reacting to Cuomo officially in the race.

"We can't hide in the shadows," Adams said. "We have to come out and give our real positions and I'm looking forward to it. This Is campaign season."

"What we did not hear was serious solutions for the problems New Yorkers are actually facing," Lander said.

Cuomo is jumping into a packed field of candidates running in the democratic primary.

Other mayoral candidates include former Comptroller Scott Stringer, Queens Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, former Bronx Assemblyman Michael Blake, Senator Zellnor Myrie of Brooklyn, and State Senator Jessica Ramos of Queens.

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams is also seriously a run for mayor, filing paperwork this past week to open a campaign committee.



Cuomo is 67 years old and, if elected, he would be the oldest person ever elected to a first New York City mayoral term.

The mayoral primary is on June 24.