NYC may limit the number of people allowed into city parks

For millions of cooped-up New Yorkers, the city’s parks have become their backyard, a place to get outside and stretch their legs and get a brief taste of fresh air.

However, Mayor Bill de Blasio hinted in a press conference on Thursday that there will be restrictions at certain city parks beginning this coming weekend to prevent overcrowding and ensure social distancing. It’s a move he says that will take some experimentation.

“There are certain parks where the configuration of the park lends itself to overcrowding and we’re working on strategies right now to address that,” De Blasio said.

However, advocates are urging the city to make sure any new rules are enforced fairly.

“No matter what the demographics or income levels are, we really wanna make sure that every New Yorker has some ability to get outside safely right now,” said Emily Walker of New Yorkers For Parks.

The NYPD says that on May 2, it issued 43 summonses in parks across the five boroughs, but Mayor De Blasio continues to stress that most New Yorkers are following the rules.