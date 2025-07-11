Manhattanhenge 2025: When, where and how to watch

The Brief Manhattanhenge is back again! You can view the sunset spectacle on Friday, July 11 and Saturday, July 12 along the city's east-west thoroughfares. Some sun is currently in the forecast for both days.



If you missed Manhattanhenge back in May, here's your chance to see it for the last time this year.

What we know:

The stunning spectacle returns as New Yorkers and visitors gather to watch the sunset perfectly align between Manhattan's skyscrapers.

So, will Manhattanhenge be visible this time around? Here's everything you need to know about where and when to watch, and how the weather will hold up:

When is Manhattanhenge 2025?

You can witness Manhattanhenge for a second time this year on Friday, July 11, and Saturday, July 12:

July 11 will be full sun, meaning the sun will appear in full just above the horizon.

July 12 will be half-sun, which means the sun will be partially obscured by the horizon.

The first round of the phenomenon happened on May 28 and 29.

What time is Manhattanhenge?

Manhattanhenge happens at sunset, which will occur 8:20 p.m. on July 11 and 8:20 p.m. on July 12.

Best places to watch Manhattanhenge

To get the best views of Manhattanhenge, head to the city's broad east-west thoroughfares:

14th Street

23rd Street

34th Street

42nd Street

79th Street

Will Manhattanhenge be visible?

Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Friday. On Saturday, skies are expected to be partly sunny.

The backstory:

The term "Manhattanhenge" was coined by astrophysicist and native New Yorker Neil deGrasse Tyson in a 1997 Natural History magazine article.

Tyson, the director of the Hayden Planetarium at New York's American Museum of Natural History, said that the setting sun framed by Manhattan's high-rises could be compared to the sun's rays striking the center of the Stonehenge circle on the solstice.

However, the planners who laid out Manhattan did not mean to channel the sun, unlike the Neolithic Stonehenge builders.

Dig deeper:

Manhattan isn't the only city to experience the sunset spectacle.

Chicagohenge and Baltimorehenge happen when the setting sun lines up with the grid systems in those cities during March and September, around the spring and fall equinoxes.

In Canada, Torontohenge occurs around February 16 and October 25.