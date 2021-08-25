NYC man charged with helping transport woman's body in barrel to NJ

article

An unemployed Queens man is under arrest, accused of helping move a barrel from Manhattan to New Jersey carrying the remains of a dead woman.

A suspicious large plastic container was found in Ridgefield Park on Friday, August 13, 2021. Police found the body of 42-year-old Nicole Flanagan of Corona in the barrel.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office says Aquellio Parker, 29, of Springfield Gardens, helped move her body.

Parker is charged with one count of second-degree being an accomplice to disturbing, moving and/or concealing human remains, one count of second-degree being an accomplice to desecrating, damaging and/or destroying human remains, and one count of second-degree conspiring with a co-defendant to disturb, move, conceal and/or desecrate a deceased body, according to a news release.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Parker turned himself into the NYPD on Sunday and was being held pending extradition to New Jersey. It was unclear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

No other arrests have been announced in connection with the case.

Flanagan's cause of death has not been released. She was last seen inside a Finacial District apartment building, according to the New York Post.

MORE UNUSUAL NEWS:

‘Nevermind’ album baby sues Nirvana, alleging child pornography

Bear swipes Amazon package from Connecticut home

Advertisement

Guy napping mistaken for a dead body