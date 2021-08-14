Human remains found in plastic container on NJ street

article

Authorities say human remains were found in a large plastic container left on a New Jersey street.

The Bergen County prosecutor's office said officers in Ridgefield Park were called shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday to investigate what was termed the "suspicious large plastic container."

Prosecutors said human remains were found inside, and "the circumstances f the death and the origin of the container are being investigated." There was no immediate word on the possible identity of the person.

NorthJersey.com reported that the container on the tree-lined street appeared to be a barrel which was eventually put into a large black van and taken away just after 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Resident Jim Donohue, who has lived in Ridgefield Park for decades, was riding his bike when he noticed a helicopter flying overhead and a heavy police presence. He described the area as "quiet," with "very little crime."

Ridgefield Park has seen few homicides in the past 35 years, with only six reported by the local police department since 1986, NorthJersey.com reported.

