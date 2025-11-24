Best viewing spots for NYC’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, what to avoid bringing

The Brief Macy's releases information regarding how best to view the parade in person. This includes the locations spectators are not allowed at every year. The parade will start in the Upper West Side before marching 2.5 miles through New York City.



For those planning to see this year's Thanksgiving Day Parade in person, here are the ideal viewing spots in New York City.

Macy's releases information regarding how best to view the parade in person, including the locations spectators are not allowed at, every year.

The 99th parade will start in the Upper West Side before marching 2.5 miles through New York City, where it will end at Macy’s Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street.

According to Macy's, West 59th to West 38th Streets along 6th Avenue will have great views for parade-goers.

Early birds can also head to the west side of Central Park between W. 75th St. and W. 61st St., near the parade's starting point, starting at 6 a.m. for public viewing.

In contrast, the public will not be allowed to view the parade at its start on W. 77th St. and Central Park West. Further south, crowds will not be permitted to gather near the parade's turning point at Columbus Circle.

The national television broadcast will set up shop between W. 38th St. and W. 34th St. and will be blocked off from the public. Public viewing is also not available at the parade's end at Macy's Herald Square, including W. 34th St. between Broadway and 7th Avenue.

Macy’s limited grandstand tickets are not for sale to the general public.

The Macy’s Balloon Inflation Celebration will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 26, on the Upper West Side. The event will be open to public viewing from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The entrance to the event is at 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue. Following the security check, you will be able to move through the checkpoint to view the balloons between West 77th Street and West 81st Street.

According to the MTA, the closest subway stations to the start of the parade are:

72nd Street station (1, 2, 3 lines)

79th Street station (1 line)

81st Street station (C line)

59th Street-Columbus Circle station (1, A, C, D lines)

There will also be additional service on the ​42nd Street Shuttle, as well as increased early morning service on the 1​ line to accommodate spectators.

Certain subway entrances at 59th Street-Columbus Circle will be closed to prevent overcrowding. Select entrances and exits will also be closed at Penn Station.

There will not be service to 57th Street and 6th Avenue on that day, due to the F line being rerouted over the ​E line. The M line​ will not be operating to Midtown on Thanksgiving Day.

Parade-goers should avoid bringing the following:

Large bags

Umbrellas

Backpacks

Strollers

It's important to note that any person entering viewing streets may be subject to a security search.