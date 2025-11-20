Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025: Route, balloons, floats and performances
NEW YORK - Final preparations are underway for the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
JUMP TO: PARADE ROUTE | STREET CLOSURES | BEST SPOTS TO WATCH | BALLOONS | FLOATS | PERFORMANCES AND SPECIAL GUESTS
Here's everything you need to know about the parade, including the route, this year's floats, performances and more:
When does the Thanksgiving Day parade start?
What we know:
This year’s parade will feature 34 balloons, 28 floats, 11 marching bands, 600 clowns and three Broadway performances. And, of course, Santa will close out the celebration.
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 28: The traditional Thanksgiving bird float leads the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with performers holding illuminated letters spelling 'Macy's Parade,' as large balloons, including Minnie Mouse, follow behind on a rainy day
The parade, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 27, will start on the Upper West Side before marching 2.5 miles through New York City, where it will end at Macy’s Herald Square flagship store on 34th St.
Thanksgiving Day parade route
The parade's 2.5-mile route starts at West 77th Street and Central Park West on Manhattan's Upper West Side:
- The parade will first head south down Central Park West for 18 blocks to Columbus Circle.
- From Columbus Circle, the parade turns onto Central Park South and heads east to 6th Avenue.
- From Central Park South and 6th Avenue, the parade turns onto 6th Avenue and heads south to 34th St.
- The parade then marches south from 6th Avenue for 25 blocks to 34th St.
The Ronald McDonald balloon floats during the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on November 28, 2024. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)
- From 34th St., the parade turns west onto 7th Avenue.
- The parade's ending point is Macy's Herald Square at 34th St. and 7th Avenue.
NYC road closures
The following streets will be closed for the parade:
Formation:
- Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 83rd Street
- Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street
- 83rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 82nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- 61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- 59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
Route:
- Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street
- Columbus Circle (Entire Circle)
- 59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street
- 34th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
New York, N.Y.: Spiderman heads down 6th Ave. during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images)
Dispersal:
- 33rd Street between 5th Avenue and 10th Avenue
- 34th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue
- 34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue
- 36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 41st Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 7th Avenue between 31st Street and 41st Street
- Broadway between 45th Street and 34th Street
Miscellaneous (Formation and Dispersal):
- 58th Street between 9th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
- 40th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 39th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 38th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 37th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 36th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 32nd Street between Broadway and 7th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 32nd Street and 34th Street
- 8th Avenue between 41st Street and 33rd Street
- Broadway between 32nd Street and 34th Street
- Broadway between Columbus Circle and 58th Street
- 8th Avenue between Columbus Circle and 58th Street
- Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 5th Avenue
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 28: Parade participants are seen with the SpongeBob SquarePants balloon during the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28, 2024 in New York City. This is the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade which was firs
Additional Locations
- 86th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 85th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 84th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 73rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 70th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 69th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 67th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 66th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 65th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 64th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 63rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 62nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Broadway
- 61st Street between Columbus Avenue and Broadway
- 60th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 58th Street
- 57th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 56th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 55th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 54th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 53rd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 52nd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 51st Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 50th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 49th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 48th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- Rockefeller Plaza between 51st Street and 48th Street
- 47th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 46th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 45th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 44th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 42nd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 41st Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 40th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 39th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 38th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 37th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 36th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 33rd Street and 32nd Street
- Columbus Avenue between 86th Street and 83rd Street
- Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 59th Street
- 9th Avenue between 59th Street and 58th Street
- Broadway between Columbus Circle and 65th Street
It's important to note that certain roads will also be closed the day before Thanksgiving due to parade preparations. Closures are reopened at the discretion of the NYPD.
Where to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?
According to Macy's, W. 59th to W. 38th streets along 6th Avenue will have great views for parade-goers. Early birds can also head to the west side of Central Park between West 75th Street and West 61st Street, near the parade's starting point, starting at 6 a.m. for public viewing.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 25: Signage during Day 1 of the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Rehearsals at Macy's Herald Square on November 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)
In contrast, the public will not be allowed to view the parade at its start on W. 77th St. and Central Park West. Further south, crowds will not be permitted to gather near the parade's turning point at Columbus Circle.
The national television broadcast will set up shop between W. 38th St. and W. 34th St. and will be blocked off from the public. Public viewing is also not available at the parade's end at Macy's Herald Square, including W. 34th St. between Broadway and 7th Avenue.
Macy’s limited grandstand tickets are not for sale to the general public.
Balloons
This year, 23 character balloons will be making their way to Macy's.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 01: Buzz Lightyear by Pixar Animation Studio is seen taking a test flight during the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 01, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's)
Plus, there will be six new balloons this year, including a Buzz Lightyear, Super Mario, PAC-MAN, Wigglefoot and Derpy Tiger, as well as Shrek's onion carriage.
Other notable balloons
- Beagle Scout Snoopy
- Bluey
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid
- Disney's Minnie Mouse
- Dora
- Gabby and Panda Paws
- Goku
- Goldbear
- Marshall from "PAW Patrol"
- Monkey D. Luffy
- Noorah from "The Elf on a Shelf"
- Pikachu and Eevee
- Smokey Bear
- Spider-Man
- SpongeBob SquarePants and Gary
- Stuart the Minion
- The Pillsbury Doughboy
Floats
The new floats for this year's parade include a Brick-tastic Winter Mountain from The LEGO Group, Friends-giving in POPCITY (featuring labubus), a Master Chocolatier Ballroom from Lindt, The Counting Sheep's Dream Generator from Serta, The Land of Ice and Wonder from Holland America Line, The Littlest Float from Goldfish and the Upside Down Invasion from Netflix's "Stranger Things."
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 18: Friends Giving in Pop City is seen as Macy's prepares to celebrate 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Macy's Parade Studio on November 18, 2025 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's)
Other notable floats
- 1-2-3 Sesame Street
- Big Turkey Spectacular
- Birds of a Feather Stream Together
- Camp Snoopy
- Candy Cosmos
- Colossol Wave of Wonder
- Deck the Halls
- Dora's Fantastical Rainforest
- Fantasy Chocolate Factory
- Geoffrey's Dazzling Dance Party
- Harvest in the Valley
- Heartwarming Holiday Countdown
- Jolly Polly Pirate Ship
- Magic Meets the Seas
- Palace of Sweets
- Pasta Knight
- PINelope
- Santa's Sleigh
- Tom Turkey
- Wondrous World of Wildlife
- World of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Who is performing at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade?
Organizers revealed that there will be 26 performers for this year's parade:
- Busta Rhymes
- Calum Scott
- Christopher Jackson
- Ciara
- Colbie Caillat
- Darlene Love
- Debbie Gibson
- Drew Baldridge
- Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami
- Foreigner
- Gavin DeGraw
- Jewel
- Kool & the Gang
- Lauren Spencer Smith
- Lil John
- Luísa Sonza
- Matteo Bocelli
- Meg Donnelly
- Mickey Guyton
- Mr. Fantasy
- Roman Mejia
- Russell Dickerson
- Shaggy
- Taylor Momsen
- Teyana Taylor
- Tiler Peck
The Source: This article includes information from Macy's website and reporting from FOX 5 NY's Teresa Priolo.