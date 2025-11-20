Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025: Route, balloons, floats and performances

The Brief Final preparations are underway for the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. This year’s parade will feature 34 balloons, 28 floats, 11 marching bands, 600 clowns and three Broadway performances. And, of course, Santa will close out the celebration. The parade's 2.5-mile route starts at W. 77th St. and Central Park West on the Upper West Side.



Final preparations are underway for the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Here's everything you need to know about the parade, including the route, this year's floats, performances and more:

When does the Thanksgiving Day parade start?

This year’s parade will feature 34 balloons, 28 floats, 11 marching bands, 600 clowns and three Broadway performances. And, of course, Santa will close out the celebration.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 28: The traditional Thanksgiving bird float leads the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with performers holding illuminated letters spelling 'Macy's Parade,' as large balloons, including Minnie Mouse, follow behind on a rainy day Expand

The parade, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 27, will start on the Upper West Side before marching 2.5 miles through New York City, where it will end at Macy’s Herald Square flagship store on 34th St.

The parade's 2.5-mile route starts at West 77th Street and Central Park West on Manhattan's Upper West Side:

The parade will first head south down Central Park West for 18 blocks to Columbus Circle.

From Columbus Circle, the parade turns onto Central Park South and heads east to 6th Avenue.

From Central Park South and 6th Avenue, the parade turns onto 6th Avenue and heads south to 34th St.

The parade then marches south from 6th Avenue for 25 blocks to 34th St.

The Ronald McDonald balloon floats during the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on November 28, 2024. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

From 34th St., the parade turns west onto 7th Avenue.

The parade's ending point is Macy's Herald Square at 34th St. and 7th Avenue.

The following streets will be closed for the parade:

Formation:

Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 83rd Street

Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street

83rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

82nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway

59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Route:

Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street

Columbus Circle (Entire Circle)

59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue

6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

New York, N.Y.: Spiderman heads down 6th Ave. during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Dispersal:

33rd Street between 5th Avenue and 10th Avenue

34th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

41st Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

7th Avenue between 31st Street and 41st Street

Broadway between 45th Street and 34th Street

Miscellaneous (Formation and Dispersal):

58th Street between 9th Avenue and 5th Avenue

43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

40th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

32nd Street between Broadway and 7th Avenue

6th Avenue between 32nd Street and 34th Street

8th Avenue between 41st Street and 33rd Street

Broadway between 32nd Street and 34th Street

Broadway between Columbus Circle and 58th Street

8th Avenue between Columbus Circle and 58th Street

Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 5th Avenue

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 28: Parade participants are seen with the SpongeBob SquarePants balloon during the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28, 2024 in New York City. This is the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade which was firs Expand

Additional Locations

86th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

85th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

84th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

73rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

70th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

69th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

67th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

66th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

65th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

64th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

63rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

62nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Broadway

61st Street between Columbus Avenue and Broadway

60th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 58th Street

57th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

56th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

55th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

54th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

53rd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

52nd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

51st Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

50th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

49th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

48th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Rockefeller Plaza between 51st Street and 48th Street

47th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

46th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

45th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

44th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

42nd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

41st Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

40th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

39th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

38th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

37th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

36th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

6th Avenue between 33rd Street and 32nd Street

Columbus Avenue between 86th Street and 83rd Street

Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 59th Street

9th Avenue between 59th Street and 58th Street

Broadway between Columbus Circle and 65th Street

It's important to note that certain roads will also be closed the day before Thanksgiving due to parade preparations. Closures are reopened at the discretion of the NYPD.

According to Macy's, W. 59th to W. 38th streets along 6th Avenue will have great views for parade-goers. Early birds can also head to the west side of Central Park between West 75th Street and West 61st Street, near the parade's starting point, starting at 6 a.m. for public viewing.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 25: Signage during Day 1 of the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Rehearsals at Macy's Herald Square on November 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

In contrast, the public will not be allowed to view the parade at its start on W. 77th St. and Central Park West. Further south, crowds will not be permitted to gather near the parade's turning point at Columbus Circle.

The national television broadcast will set up shop between W. 38th St. and W. 34th St. and will be blocked off from the public. Public viewing is also not available at the parade's end at Macy's Herald Square, including W. 34th St. between Broadway and 7th Avenue.

Macy’s limited grandstand tickets are not for sale to the general public.

This year, 23 character balloons will be making their way to Macy's.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 01: Buzz Lightyear by Pixar Animation Studio is seen taking a test flight during the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 01, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's)

Plus, there will be six new balloons this year, including a Buzz Lightyear, Super Mario, PAC-MAN, Wigglefoot and Derpy Tiger, as well as Shrek's onion carriage.

Other notable balloons

Beagle Scout Snoopy

Bluey

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Disney's Minnie Mouse

Dora

Gabby and Panda Paws

Goku

Goldbear

Marshall from "PAW Patrol"

Monkey D. Luffy

Noorah from "The Elf on a Shelf"

Pikachu and Eevee

Smokey Bear

Spider-Man

SpongeBob SquarePants and Gary

Stuart the Minion

The Pillsbury Doughboy

The new floats for this year's parade include a Brick-tastic Winter Mountain from The LEGO Group, Friends-giving in POPCITY (featuring labubus), a Master Chocolatier Ballroom from Lindt, The Counting Sheep's Dream Generator from Serta, The Land of Ice and Wonder from Holland America Line, The Littlest Float from Goldfish and the Upside Down Invasion from Netflix's "Stranger Things."

Image 1 of 7 ▼ MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 18: Friends Giving in Pop City is seen as Macy's prepares to celebrate 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Macy's Parade Studio on November 18, 2025 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's)

Other notable floats

1-2-3 Sesame Street

Big Turkey Spectacular

Birds of a Feather Stream Together

Camp Snoopy

Candy Cosmos

Colossol Wave of Wonder

Deck the Halls

Dora's Fantastical Rainforest

Fantasy Chocolate Factory

Geoffrey's Dazzling Dance Party

Harvest in the Valley

Heartwarming Holiday Countdown

Jolly Polly Pirate Ship

Magic Meets the Seas

Palace of Sweets

Pasta Knight

PINelope

Santa's Sleigh

Tom Turkey

Wondrous World of Wildlife

World of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Organizers revealed that there will be 26 performers for this year's parade:

Busta Rhymes

Calum Scott

Christopher Jackson

Ciara

Colbie Caillat

Darlene Love

Debbie Gibson

Drew Baldridge

Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami

Foreigner

Gavin DeGraw

Jewel

Kool & the Gang

Lauren Spencer Smith

Lil John

Luísa Sonza

Matteo Bocelli

Meg Donnelly

Mickey Guyton

Mr. Fantasy

Roman Mejia

Russell Dickerson

Shaggy

Taylor Momsen

Teyana Taylor

Tiler Peck