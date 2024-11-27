Where to watch NYC’s Thanksgiving parade, what to avoid bringing

The Brief The top viewing spot is along Central Park West near the parade's starting point. To secure a good spot, arrive early — as early as 6 a.m.! Dress warm! NYC is expecting rain and a major dip in temperatures.



Planning to attend the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in person?

Here are the best places to watch the parade, according to Macy's, where public viewing is not allowed and what spectators are not allowed to bring.

Also, make sure to dress warmly! New York City is expecting a major dip in temperatures, wind gusts and rain.

The 98th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at West 77th Street and Central Park West on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

Parade route map

Where you SHOULD watch the parade

According to Macy's, West 59th to West 38th Streets along 6th Avenue will have great views for parade-goers.

Early birds can also head to the west side of Central Park between West 75th Street and West 61st Street, near the parade's starting point, starting at 6 a.m. for public viewing.

Where you SHOULDN'T watch the parade

The public will not be allowed to view the parade at its start on West 77th Street and Central Park West.

Further south, crowds will not be permitted to gather near the parade's turning point at Columbus Circle.

The national television broadcast will set up shop between West 38th Street and West 34th Street and will be blocked off from the public. Public viewing is also not available at the parade's end at Macy's Herald Square. This includes West 34th Street between Broadway and 7th Avenue.

Macy’s limited grandstand tickets are not for sale to the general public.

On Wednesday from 1 to 6 p.m., the Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons will be inflated.

During this event, inflation teams and parade officials will prep the giant balloons, novelty balloons and balloonicles.

To watch the Macy's balloons get inflated, head to the entrance area at 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue.

The balloon viewing path winds around the American Museum of Natural History.

Use West 82nd to West 86th Streets to exit the viewing area.

FOX 5 NY's Ines Rosales says the closest subway stations to the start of the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade are the 1, 2, and 3​​​ at 72 Street, the 1​ at 79 Street, the ​C at 81 Street, and the ​​​​1, C, A, and D at 59 St-Columbus Circle.

There will also be additional service on the S 42 Street Shuttle, as well as increased early morning service on the 1 line to accommodate parade-goers.

In order to prevent overcrowding on stairways and platforms, some subway entrances at 59 St-Columbus Circle will be closed.

Trains will bypass the 72 St C between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. In addition, select exits and entrances will be closed at Penn Station, and other stations along the Sixth Avenue line.

There will not be service to 57 Street/6 Avenue on that day as the F is currently rerouted over the E and the M will not be operating to Midtown on Thanksgiving Day.

Parade-goers should avoid bringing the following:

Large bags

Umbrellas

Backpacks

Strollers

Note: Public entering viewing streets may be subject to a security search.

New York City Thanksgiving Weather Forecast

The FOX Forecast Center said a Thanksgiving Day storm will be on the Big Apple’s doorstep as officials coordinate the parade on Thursday morning and as the last of the festive and fun balloons are inflated ahead of the parade’s start.

This graphic shows the forecast conditions in New York City on Thanksgiving Day, 2024. (FOX Weather)

Rain is expected across the region on Thursday as the winter storm ramps up, and the winds won’t start to pick up until later on Thursday afternoon.

The FOX Forecast Center said rain totals on Thursday are likely to be anywhere from a half-inch to an inch but should fall over the course of 6-12 hours.

Wind threats

Issues could arise if the storm moves through New York City earlier than expected, however. The FOX Forecast Center said the wind isn’t expected to pick up until the system moves offshore, ushering in colder temperatures and stronger winds.

This graphic shows the parameters in which changes could come to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. (FOX Weather)

The balloons featured in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade are massive, and wind plays a critical role in parage logistics and safety measures.

The FOX Forecast Center expects light winds of about 5-10 mph with some higher gusts.



And that’s good news for those hoping to catch a glimpse of the balloons floating above the streets of New York.

This graphic shows the forecast winds in New York City along the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade route. (FOX Weather)

Winds of that strength may not seem like much, but controlling the balloons can become much more difficult as winds increase.

The iconic balloons can’t fly if sustained winds reach 23 mph and/or if gusts reach 34 mph.

So far, it looks like the winds will stay below those thresholds.