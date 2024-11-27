How to watch the Macy’s balloon inflation in-person, map

The Brief The Macy's balloons will be inflated from 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday. The balloon viewing path winds around the American Museum of Natural History. The event is free. No tickets are required.



With the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 approaching, it's soon time to inflate the balloons.

To watch the Macy's balloons get inflated, head to the entrance area at 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

Macy's said when guests enter, volunteers will be located along the route to help guests find a spot to watch the inflation.

Featured article

Inflation is from 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The balloon viewing path winds around the American Museum of Natural History between West 77th and West 81st Streets.

During this event, parade-goers will get a behind the scenes look as the inflation teams and parade officials will prep the giant balloons, novelty balloons and balloonicles.

This year, Macy's expects approximately 1 million people to attend inflation.

Fun fact: It takes about 90 minutes to inflate each balloon.

Use West 82nd to West 86th Streets to exit the viewing area.

Balloon inflation map

Click here to check out Macy's interactive balloon inflation map.

Do you need a ticket to attend inflation?

No tickets are required. The event is free.

Street closures

Central Park West will be closed from West 72nd Street to West 86th Street beginning at 12 a.m. Wednesday through 12 p.m. Thursday.



West 72nd Street through West 85th Street will be closed from Central Park West to Columbus Avenue beginning at 12 a.m. Wednesday through 12 p.m. Thursday.



The 79th Street Transverse will be closed from 12 a.m. Wednesday through 12 p.m. Thursday.