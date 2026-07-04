Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks 2026: Here's who is performing

The Brief Post Malone, Blake Shelton, Noah Kahan, Salt-N-Pepa, Bebe Rexha and Shaboozey are scheduled to perform. The show will celebrate both the fireworks display’s 50th anniversary and America’s 250th birthday. Macy’s said the lineup is part of the televised celebration leading into the fireworks display.



Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks is bringing major star power to New York City for its milestone anniversary show — America 250!

FOX LOCAL New York will stream live coverage of New York City fireworks and the skyline beginning at 6 p.m. To stream from anywhere, download the FOX LOCAL app or search "FOX LOCAL New York" on your smart TV, mobile browser or YouTube.

Fireworks near me for 4th of July

Who is performing at Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks?

What we know:

The show marks the 50th edition of Macy’s fireworks celebration and will also coincide with America’s 250th birthday. The announced performers include:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: Drones perform a light show before the Macy's fireworks display celebrating the United States 247th independence day on July 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Bebe Rexha

Blake Shelton

Noah Kahan

Post Malone

Salt-N-Pepa

Shaboozey

Macy’s said the lineup is part of the televised celebration leading into the fireworks display.

The fireworks display will also include a live vocal performance from Alexia Jayy, the winner of Season 29 of "The Voice." The 27-minute fireworks score was produced by Grammy Award-winning composer Jason Howland. The soundtrack is designed to accompany the fireworks, lighting and laser effects during the show.

What to know about this year’s fireworks show

Local perspective:

The 50th Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show will include more than 85,000 shells in 30 colors. Macy’s said this year’s display will also include a laser show from the Brooklyn Bridge. The show will expand across parts of New York City, including the Brooklyn Bridge, the lower East River and the lower Hudson River in collaboration with Jersey City.

New York City street closures

Dig deeper:

The following streets in Manhattan and Brooklyn will be closed for the Macy’s 4th of July Annual Fireworks Celebration:

Manhattan

• Area bounded by Grand Street on the North; Catherine Street/Slip on the South; South Street/FDR Drive on the East; East Broadway on the West (All Inclusive)

• FDR Drive between Brooklyn Battery Underpass and Delancey Street (including exit/entrance ramps)

• Montgomery Street between FDR and Grand Street

• Allen Street between Canal Street and Division Street/Pike Street

• Pike Street between Division Street and Canal Street

• Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place between Pearl Street and South Street

• Frankfort Street between Gold Street and Pearl Street

• Dover Street between Pearl Street and South Street

• Peck Slip between Pearl Street and South Street

• Beekman Street between Pearl Street and South Street

• Fulton Street between Gold Street and Pearl Street

• John Street between Water Street and South Street

• Maiden Lane between Water Street and South Street

• Wall Street between Water Street and South Street

• Gouverneur Lane between Water Street and South Street

• Old Slip between Water Street and South Street

• Broad Street between Water Street and South Street

• Whitehall Street between Water Street and South Street

• State Street between Water Street/Whitehall Street and Battery Place

• West Street between Battery Place and West Thames Street

• Gold Street between Fulton Street and Frankfort Street

• Pearl Street between Fulton Street and St. James Place

• St. James Place between Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place and Oliver Street

• Water Street between State Street/Whitehall Street and Pearl Street

• Water Street between Beekman Street and Dover Street

• Front Street between Old Slip and John Street

• Front Street between Beekman Street and Dover Street

• Battery Place between State Street/Broadway and West Street

• South Street between Whitehall Street and Jackson Street

• Manhattan Bridge

Brooklyn

• Brooklyn Bridge

• John Street between Jay Street and Adams Street

• Plymouth Street between Pearl Street and Main Street

• Water Street between Adams Street and Old Fulton Street

• Front Street between Jay Street and Old Fulton Street

• York Street between Jay Street and Front Street

• Tillary Street between Prince Street and Cadman Plaza West

• Joralemon Street between Furman Street and Adams Street

• Atlantic Avenue between Furman Street and Flatbush Avenue

• Degraw Street between Columbia Street and Van Brunt Street

• Summit Street between Van Brunt Street and Imlay Street

• Pioneer Street between Van Brunt Street and Conover Street

• King Street between Van Brunt Street and Ferris Street

• Sullivan Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End

• Wolcott Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End

• Dikeman Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End/Ferris Street

• Coffey Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End

• Van Dyke Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End

• Beard Street between Van Brunt Street and Conover Street

• Reed Street between Van Brunt Street and Conover Street

• Jay Street between York Street and Dead End

• Pearl Street between York Street and John Street

• Adams Street between York Street and John Street

• Washington Street between York Street and Dead End/Plymouth Street

• Main Street between Front Street and Plymouth Street

• Old Fulton Street between Cadman Plaza West and Furman Street

• Furman Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue

• Hicks Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue

• Henry Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue

• Cadman Plaza West between Old Fulton Street and Joralemon Street

• Adams Street between Brooklyn Bridge/Brooklyn Bridge Boulevard and Joralemon Street/Fulton Street

• Flatbush Avenue/Flatbush Avenue Extension between Manhattan Bridge and Atlantic Avenue

• Columbia Street between Atlantic Avenue and Degraw Street

• Van Brunt Street between Degraw Street and Dead End

• Imlay Street between Summit Street and Pioneer Street

• Conover Street between Pioneer Street and Dead End

• Ferris Street between King Street and Van Dyke Street