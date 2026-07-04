Connecticut fireworks guide 2026: Best places to see July 4th shows
CONNECTICUT - Celebrations for America250 are underway – here are some fireworks shows happening on Saturday throughout Connecticut.
Fireworks near me for 4th of July
Hartford
- Hartford Bonanza 2026
- Begins at 9:30 p.m.
- Rain date – July 5
DERBY, CT - JULY 3: A view of the Derby-Shelton fireworks from Elizabeth Street in downtown Derby, Conn., on Thursday July 3, 2025. (Christian Abraham/Connecticut Post via Getty Images)
Middlebury
- 3-D Fireworks Spectacular
- Begins at 10 p.m.
Morris
- Morris Bluegrass Festival
- Begins at 9:15 p.m.
New Canaan
- Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular
- Begins at 9:30 p.m.
Norwalk
- Fourth of July Fireworks
- Begins at 9:30 p.m.
Waterbury
- Waterbury's Independence Day Fireworks
- Begins at 9:15 p.m.
- Rain date – July 5
The Source: This article includes information from several Connecticut official event websites.