Connecticut fireworks guide 2026: Best places to see July 4th shows

The Brief Fourth of July celebrations are happening as the U.S. marks America’s 250th birthday in 2026. In Connecticut, communities are preparing fireworks displays and holiday events across the state. Displays are scheduled across Norwalk, Greenwich and more.



Celebrations for America250 are underway – here are some fireworks shows happening on Saturday throughout Connecticut.

Fireworks near me for 4th of July

Hartford

Hartford Bonanza 2026

Begins at 9:30 p.m.

Rain date – July 5

DERBY, CT - JULY 3: A view of the Derby-Shelton fireworks from Elizabeth Street in downtown Derby, Conn., on Thursday July 3, 2025. (Christian Abraham/Connecticut Post via Getty Images)

Middlebury

3-D Fireworks Spectacular

Begins at 10 p.m.

Morris

Morris Bluegrass Festival

Begins at 9:15 p.m.

New Canaan

Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular

Begins at 9:30 p.m.

Norwalk

Fourth of July Fireworks

Begins at 9:30 p.m.

Waterbury

Waterbury's Independence Day Fireworks

Begins at 9:15 p.m.

Rain date – July 5