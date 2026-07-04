New Jersey fireworks guide 2026: Best places to see July 4th shows

The Brief: Fourth of July celebrations are happening as the U.S. marks America’s 250th birthday in 2026. New Jersey communities are preparing fireworks displays and holiday events across the state. Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks will also celebrate its 50th anniversary, with viewing details expected for parts of the Garden State.



Fourth of July celebrations are taking on extra meaning in 2026 as the U.S. marks America’s 250th birthday, with New Jersey communities preparing fireworks displays across the state.

FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS NEAR ME: ATLANTIC | BERGEN | BURLINGTON | ESSEX | MIDDLESEX | SUSSEX | UNION

MACY'S FIREWORKS 2026: HOW TO WATCH FROM NEW JERSEY

The holiday weekend will include local fireworks events throughout New Jersey, along with Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Fireworks near me for 4th of July

Local perspective:

Here are some local firework events throughout New Jersey:

Allendale fireworks

Saturday, July 4: Allendale fireworks at Crestwood Lake at 7:30 p.m.

Bergen County fireworks

Saturday, July 4: Bergen County’s Bergen County’s Star-Spangled Spectacular at Overpeck County Park in Ridgefield Park, beginning at 2 p.m.

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 04: Fireworks explode over the East River as seen from Gantry Plaza State Park in the Long Island City neighborhood of the borough of Queens on July 4, 2022 in New York City. This year marks the 46th year that Macy's has produced Expand

Ridgewood fireworks

Saturday, July 4: Ridgewood celebration begins with a 9 a.m. flag raising at Wilsey Square, followed by a 10 a.m. parade. Evening entertainment begins at 6 p.m. at Veterans Field, with fireworks expected around 9:15 p.m.

Evesham fireworks

Saturday, July 4: 6 p.m. and fireworks at dusk. Evesham Township fireworks at Savich Field , with gates opening atand fireworks at

Livingston fireworks

Saturday, July 4: Memorial Oval. Events begin at 9 a.m., with fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Livingston’s 89th annual July 4th celebration at and around. Events begin at, with fireworks at

East Brunswick fireworks

Saturday, July 4: Community Arts Center, beginning at 6 p.m. Rain date: Sunday, July 5. East Brunswick’s Fourth of July celebration at the, beginning atRain date:

JERSEY CITY, NJ - AUGUST 24: Fireworks explode in front of the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City during a celebration marking the 20th anniversary of Liberty House in Liberty State Park on August 24, 2022, in Jers Expand

Saturday, July 4: Skylands Stadium in Augusta will host another fireworks show after the Sussex County Miners game against the Ottawa Titans. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Elizabeth fireworks

Saturday, July 4: will take place at Veteran’s Memorial Waterfront Park, near Elizabeth Avenue and Front Street. The event begins at 10 a.m. and includes America 250 programming, a World Cup fan zone, tall ships, food, live entertainment and fireworks at dusk. Elizabeth’s 4th of July Celebration will take place at Veteran’s Memorial Waterfront Park, near Elizabeth Avenue and Front Street. The event begins at 10 a.m. and includes America 250 programming, a World Cup fan zone, tall ships, food, live entertainment and fireworks at dusk.

Summit fireworks

Saturday, July 4: will take place at Soldiers Memorial Field, 5 Myrtle Ave. The event includes rides, children’s entertainment, bands, vendors and food. Fireworks are expected around 9:15 p.m. Summit’s Fourth of July Celebration will take place at Soldiers Memorial Field, 5 Myrtle Ave. The event includes rides, children’s entertainment, bands, vendors and food. Fireworks are expected around 9:15 p.m.

Union fireworks

Saturday, July 4: Union Township’s Fourth of July Spectacular will take place at Biertuempfel Park. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. with a concert by The UpTown Band, followed by fireworks. Rain date: Sunday, July 5.

What you can do:

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks will be visible from parts of New Jersey in 2026, as the show expands to the lower Hudson River in collaboration with Jersey City. The 50th anniversary fireworks show will take place Saturday, and will also celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

Public viewing along the Hudson River will be managed by the Jersey City Police Department. To get the best unobstructed view of the sky, head to one of the following official access points:

York St. & Hudson St.

Grand St. & Hudson St.

Essex St. & Hudson St.

Washington St. & Dudley St. (Paulus Hook Section)

Colgate Clock

Columbus Dr. & Hudson St.

Hudson St. & Harborside Pl.

2nd St. & Hudson St.

Dedicated ADA-accessible viewing is available at 70 Hudson Street along the Hudson River Walkway.