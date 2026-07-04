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New York City fireworks guide 2026: Best places to see July 4th shows

By
FOX 5 NY
America 250
Published July 4, 2026 8:02 AM EDT
Published July 4, 2026 8:02 AM EDT
EXCLUSIVE: Coast Guard preps for 4th of July fireworks
EXCLUSIVE: Coast Guard preps for 4th of July fireworks

EXCLUSIVE: Coast Guard preps for 4th of July fireworks

FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers has the story.

The Brief

    • Firework shows are coming to New York City for the Fourth of July.
    • Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks is also preparing for a milestone show, celebrating both its 50th anniversary and America’s 250th birthday.
    • Macy’s announced that Post Malone, Blake Shelton and more will perform.

NEW YORK CITY - Firework shows are happening in New York City for the Fourth of July and, of course, America250. 

JUMP TO: LOCAL FIREWORKS SHOWS

July 4th fireworks NYC 2026 schedule

Local perspective:

Check out a few more local spots where you can see some shows.

Best places to watch fireworks NYC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 4: The Macy's 4th Of July fireworks show lights up the night sky as a backdrop to the Empire State Building on July 4, 2024 in New York City. The annual spectacle, lighting up the city since 1976, this time was launched from

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One World Observatory 4th of July Fireworks

  • July 4, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • One World Observatory

Fireworks near me for 4th of July

Various other fireworks displays on the Fourth of July can be found by visiting the NYC 311 website.

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2026

Big picture view:

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks is preparing for a milestone show in New York City, celebrating both its 50th anniversary and America’s 250th birthday.

The annual Independence Day show will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2026, with a larger fireworks display, a new Brooklyn Bridge laser show and a star-studded lineup of performers.

HOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY - JULY 04: A view of the New York City Macy's fireworks display celebrating the United States 248th independence day on July 04, 2024 in Hoboken, New Jersey. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Macy’s announced that Post Malone, Blake Shelton, Noah Kahan, Salt-N-Pepa, Bebe Rexha and Shaboozey will perform during the 50th Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show.

The Source: This article includes information from the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show website, as well as several official event websites.

America 250New York City