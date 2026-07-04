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Long Island fireworks guide 2026: Best places to see July 4th shows

By
FOX 5 NY
America 250
Published July 4, 2026 7:58 AM EDT
Published July 4, 2026 7:58 AM EDT
EXCLUSIVE: Coast Guard preps for 4th of July fireworks
EXCLUSIVE: Coast Guard preps for 4th of July fireworks

EXCLUSIVE: Coast Guard preps for 4th of July fireworks

FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers has the story.

The Brief

    • Long Island communities will be holding fireworks shows and holiday events for the Fourth of July.
    • The 2026 celebrations come as the U.S. marks America’s 250th birthday.
    • Displays are scheduled across Nassau and Suffolk counties, including Jones Beach, Eisenhower Park, Montauk, Sag Harbor and more.

LONG ISLAND - Fourth of July fireworks are returning across Long Island in 2026 as communities in Nassau and Suffolk counties mark Independence Day and America’s 250th birthday.

FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS NEAR ME: JULY 4 | JULY 5 

Fireworks near me for 4th of July

Local perspective:

Here are some of the fireworks shows scheduled on Long Island:

Wantagh, N.Y.: Fourth of July fireworks explode over Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh, New York, to celebrate Independence Day on July 4, 2019. (Photo by Thomas A. Ferrara/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

July 4 (Saturday)

Jones Beach

Montauk

  • Stars Over Montauk
  • Fireworks begin around 9 p.m.
  • The 2026 fireworks will launch from a barge off Montauk Inlet
  • Viewing areas include Sunset Beach, Gosman’s Beach and Gin Beach
  • Complimentary shuttle service is expected from Kirk Park, Lions Field and the Malibu Motel

Sag Harbor

North Sea Fire Department Carnival

  • North Sea Fire Department, 27 Straight Path, Southampton
  • Carnival runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Fireworks are scheduled during the carnival

July 5 (Sunday)

FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach

  • Jones Beach State Park
  • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • The air show runs Sunday, July 5, and Monday, July 6
  • The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are scheduled to headline the 2026 show

The Source: This article includes information from several official event websites across Long Island.

America 250Long Island