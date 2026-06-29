Where to watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks in Jersey City

The Brief Public access points along the Hudson River will offer unobstructed views of the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks. Access points will be strictly monitored, and all attendees are subject to search. You must leave large or obstructive items at home, including backpacks, coolers, lawn chairs, umbrellas, drones, and alcohol.



The skies above the lower Hudson River will light up in a historic spectacle to celebrate America's birthday on the Fourth of July this weekend.

With the fireworks expanding across the lower East River, the Brooklyn Bridge, and the lower Hudson River, the views from the New Jersey waterfront are bound to be incredible. Here is everything you need to know about the official Jersey City public viewing areas.

Macy's fireworks 2026: Viewing access points

What we know:

Public viewing along the Hudson River will be managed by the Jersey City Police Department. To get the best unobstructed view of the sky, head to one of the following official access points:

York St. & Hudson St.

Grand St. & Hudson St.

Essex St. & Hudson St.

Washington St. & Dudley St. (Paulus Hook Section)

Colgate Clock

Columbus Dr. & Hudson St.

Hudson St. & Harborside Pl.

2nd St. & Hudson St.

Dedicated ADA-accessible viewing is available at 70 Hudson Street along the Hudson River Walkway.

Macy's fireworks tickets

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NYC Fourth of July fireworks: Security

What you can do:

Access points will be strictly monitored, and all attendees are subject to search. To ensure a smooth entry and avoid being turned away, leave the following items at home:

Alcohol

Backpacks

Blankets

Cigarettes

E-cigarettes

Drones

Duffel bags

Large bags

Large coolers

Large packages

Lawn chairs

Motorized scooters

Umbrellas

Weapons

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Fireworks show

The backstory:

This 50th-anniversary production promises to be an unforgettable 27-minute sensory spectacle.

If you are watching from the waterfront, expect more than 85,000 shells firing in 30 vibrant colors, a state-of-the-art laser show synchronized across the harbor and a musical score produced by Grammy and Emmy winner Jason Howland featuring a live performance by The Voice winner Alexia Jayy.