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Where to watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks in Jersey City

By
FOX 5 NY
New Jersey
Published June 29, 2026 9:28 AM EDT
Published June 29, 2026 9:28 AM EDT
New York Harbor prepares for massive maritime celebration
New York Harbor prepares for massive maritime celebration

New York Harbor prepares for massive maritime celebration

New York City is gearing up for Sail4th 250, a massive waterfront parade celebrating America's 250th birthday. The event will feature a historic fleet of over 40 international tall ships, 40 naval vessels and an aerial review, drawing an estimated six million spectators.

The Brief

    • Public access points along the Hudson River will offer unobstructed views of the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks.
    • Access points will be strictly monitored, and all attendees are subject to search.
    • You must leave large or obstructive items at home, including backpacks, coolers, lawn chairs, umbrellas, drones, and alcohol.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - The skies above the lower Hudson River will light up in a historic spectacle to celebrate America's birthday on the Fourth of July this weekend.

With the fireworks expanding across the lower East River, the Brooklyn Bridge, and the lower Hudson River, the views from the New Jersey waterfront are bound to be incredible. Here is everything you need to know about the official Jersey City public viewing areas.

Macy's fireworks 2026: Viewing access points

What we know:

Public viewing along the Hudson River will be managed by the Jersey City Police Department. To get the best unobstructed view of the sky, head to one of the following official access points:

  • York St. & Hudson St.
  • Grand St. & Hudson St.
  • Essex St. & Hudson St.
  • Washington St. & Dudley St. (Paulus Hook Section)
  • Colgate Clock
  • Columbus Dr. & Hudson St.
  • Hudson St. & Harborside Pl.
  • 2nd St. & Hudson St.

Dedicated ADA-accessible viewing is available at 70 Hudson Street along the Hudson River Walkway.

Macy's fireworks tickets

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NYC Fourth of July fireworks: Security

What you can do:

Access points will be strictly monitored, and all attendees are subject to search.  To ensure a smooth entry and avoid being turned away, leave the following items at home:

  • Alcohol
  • Backpacks
  • Blankets
  • Cigarettes
  • E-cigarettes
  • Drones
  • Duffel bags
  • Large bags
  • Large coolers
  • Large packages
  • Lawn chairs
  • Motorized scooters
  • Umbrellas
  • Weapons

Related

Macy's 4th of July fireworks show expands for America250
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Macy's 4th of July fireworks show expands for America250

Macy's will expand its 4th of July firework show this year in honor of America's 250th birthday.

Fireworks show

The backstory:

This 50th-anniversary production promises to be an unforgettable 27-minute sensory spectacle. 

If you are watching from the waterfront, expect more than 85,000 shells firing in 30 vibrant colors, a state-of-the-art laser show synchronized across the harbor and a musical score produced by Grammy and Emmy winner Jason Howland featuring a live performance by The Voice winner Alexia Jayy.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Macy's

New JerseyHolidays