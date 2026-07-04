Where not to watch Macy's 2026 fireworks from NYC, areas to avoid

The Brief The show will launch from the East River on Saturday, July 4. Numerous public entry points are available, but some New York City locations are not recommended for viewing. Spectators cannot bring large bags, alcohol, drones, and other prohibited items.



The 50th edition of the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show will fire from four surrounding barges on the East River.

JUMP TO: WHERE NOT TO WATCH l WHERE TO WATCH l WHAT CAN YOU BRING

FOX LOCAL New York will stream live coverage of New York City fireworks and the skyline beginning at 6 p.m. To stream from anywhere, download the FOX LOCAL app or search "FOX LOCAL New York" on your smart TV, mobile browser or YouTube.

Fireworks near me for 4th of July

The show will feature thousands of shells and an array of effects, with multiple viewing opportunities in Brooklyn and Manhattan. Here's where to watch and where not to watch the fireworks:

Local perspective:

The following areas are not recommended for viewing, as the fireworks are not visible from these locations:

Areas of the FDR Drive in Midtown

The Battery

Battery Park City

Hudson River Park

East River Park

Hunter’s Point South Waterfront Park

Roosevelt Island

Governors Island

Gantry Plaza State Park

Riverside Park South

The Staten Island Ferry

Dig deeper:

The fireworks will be visible from Brooklyn and Manhattan from any area with an unobstructed view of the sky above the lower East River. The following areas are recommended for public viewing:

Elevated portions of the FDR Drive with the following access points:

Montgomery Street at Madison Street

Robert Wagner Place at Brooklyn Bridge off ramp

Robert Wagner Place at Brooklyn Bridge on ramp

Broad Street at Water Street

ADA viewing will be available at:

The NYC Vietnam Veterans Memorial Plaza with access at the east side of Water Street at Coenties Slip

Pier 35 with access at Cherry Street and Rutgers Slip

Public viewing at the below locations will be accessible only via free tickets issued by the City of New York:

Piers within The Seaport

Brooklyn Bridge Park

Brooklyn Heights Promenade

Why you should care:

The following items are not permitted at public viewing locations:

Alcohol

Backpacks

Blankets

Cigarettes

Drones

Duffle bags

E-cigarettes

Large bags

Large coolers

Large packages

Lawn chairs

Motorized scooters

Umbrellas

Weapons

Spectators viewing from New York City are subject to search by the NYPD, and all viewing locations are subject to change at any time by the NYPD.