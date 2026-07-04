Where not to watch Macy's 2026 fireworks from NYC, areas to avoid
NEW YORK CITY - The 50th edition of the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show will fire from four surrounding barges on the East River.
JUMP TO: WHERE NOT TO WATCH l WHERE TO WATCH l WHAT CAN YOU BRING
FOX LOCAL New York will stream live coverage of New York City fireworks and the skyline beginning at 6 p.m. To stream from anywhere, download the FOX LOCAL app or search "FOX LOCAL New York" on your smart TV, mobile browser or YouTube.
Fireworks near me for 4th of July
- Long Island fireworks guide
- New York City fireworks guide
- New Jersey fireworks guide
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The show will feature thousands of shells and an array of effects, with multiple viewing opportunities in Brooklyn and Manhattan. Here's where to watch and where not to watch the fireworks:
Where not to watch the Macy's fireworks
Local perspective:
The following areas are not recommended for viewing, as the fireworks are not visible from these locations:
- Areas of the FDR Drive in Midtown
- The Battery
- Battery Park City
- Hudson River Park
- East River Park
- Hunter’s Point South Waterfront Park
- Roosevelt Island
- Governors Island
- Gantry Plaza State Park
- Riverside Park South
- The Staten Island Ferry
Where to watch the Macy's fireworks
Dig deeper:
The fireworks will be visible from Brooklyn and Manhattan from any area with an unobstructed view of the sky above the lower East River. The following areas are recommended for public viewing:
Elevated portions of the FDR Drive with the following access points:
- Montgomery Street at Madison Street
- Robert Wagner Place at Brooklyn Bridge off ramp
- Robert Wagner Place at Brooklyn Bridge on ramp
- Broad Street at Water Street
ADA viewing will be available at:
- The NYC Vietnam Veterans Memorial Plaza with access at the east side of Water Street at Coenties Slip
- Pier 35 with access at Cherry Street and Rutgers Slip
Public viewing at the below locations will be accessible only via free tickets issued by the City of New York:
- Piers within The Seaport
- Brooklyn Bridge Park
- Brooklyn Heights Promenade
What can you bring to the fireworks show?
Why you should care:
The following items are not permitted at public viewing locations:
- Alcohol
- Backpacks
- Blankets
- Cigarettes
- Drones
- Duffle bags
- E-cigarettes
- Large bags
- Large coolers
- Large packages
- Lawn chairs
- Motorized scooters
- Umbrellas
- Weapons
Spectators viewing from New York City are subject to search by the NYPD, and all viewing locations are subject to change at any time by the NYPD.