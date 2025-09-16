NY judge dismisses terrorism charges against Luigi Mangione, lets murder count stand

The Brief A judge dismissed terrorism charges against Luigi Mangione in New York state's case over the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The judge, however, kept the state's second-degree murder charges against the Ivy League graduate. It was Mangione’s first court appearance in the state case since February.



A judge on Tuesday morning dismissed terrorism charges against Luigi Mangione in New York state's case over the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, but he kept the state's second-degree murder charges against the Ivy League graduate.

What we know:

Mangione's lawyers argued that the New York case and a parallel federal death penalty prosecution amounted to double jeopardy. But Judge Gregory Carro rejected that argument, saying it would be premature to make such a determination.

What happened on Tuesday?

It was Mangione’s first court appearance in the state case since February. FOX 5 NY's Jonah Schweitzer said Mangione entered the courtroom wearing a tan prison jumpsuit and shackles. Schweitzer reported there were three pews of the public, nearly all young women – one was wearing a "FREE LUIGI" shirt, and many were wearing masks.

Luigi Mangione, accused of the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is escorted by police as he arrives at court in New York City on September 16, 2025. Mangione is accused of shooting and killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson on De

The 27-year-old Ivy League graduate has attracted a cult following as a stand-in for frustrations with the health insurance industry. Dozens of his supporters showed up to his last hearing, many wearing the Luigi video game character’s green color as a symbol of solidarity. His April arraignment in the federal case drew a similar outpouring.

In his written decision, the judge said that although there is no doubt that the killing was not ordinary street crime, New York law doesn’t consider something terrorism simply because it was motivated by ideology. Schweitzer said there was a light applause from the public following the judge's decision on Tuesday – they were told to quiet down by court officers. Outside, some supporters who gathered across the street from the courthouse cheered and clapped as news of the dropped terrorism charges spread.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 16: Supporters of Luigi Mangione gather outside of Manhattan Criminal Court for a hearing in the murder of UnitedHealth Care CEO Brian Thompson on September 16, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Imag

"While the defendant was clearly expressing an animus toward UHC, and the health care industry generally, it does not follow that his goal was to ‘intimidate and coerce a civilian population,’ and indeed, there was no evidence presented of such a goal," Carro wrote.

What's next:

Carro scheduled pretrial hearings in the case for Dec. 1, which is days before Mangione is next due in court in the federal case against him.

Timeline:

The timeline of events leading up to Thompson's murder in New York City and Mangione's arrest in Altoona, Pennsylvania, paints a chilling picture of premeditated violence. Here's a detailed breakdown of the events, according to an indictment released back in December:

Mangione arrives in New York City (Nov. 24)

According to the indictment, on Nov. 24, Mangione arrived at Port Authority on a bus and checked into the HI New York City Hostel on the Upper West Side, using a fake New Jersey ID under the name "Mark Rosario."

Mangione extended his stay multiple times, raising suspicions about his intentions.

Mangione stops at Starbucks before the murder (Dec. 4)

According to the indictment, at 5:34 a.m., Mangione departed the hostel and traveled to Midtown Manhattan using an e-bike. His route led him to the area surrounding the Hilton Hotel.

Between 5:52 a.m. and 6:45 a.m., Mangione was seen walking near and around the Hilton Hotel at 6th Avenue and West 54th Street. Surveillance footage captured his movements, though his purpose remained unclear at the time.

At 6:15 a.m., Mangione stopped at a Starbucks (1290 6th Ave.) to purchase a water bottle and granola bars.

Between 6:38 a.m. and 6:44 a.m., Mangione was observed standing silently against a wall on the north side of West 54th Street, directly across from the Hilton. He is fully masked, with his hood up, making his presence more discreet and raising suspicions about his intentions.

Brian Thompson is shot outside Hilton Hotel (Dec. 4)

According to the indictment, at 6:45 a.m., Mangione crossed the street to the Hilton Hotel and approached Thompson from behind. Armed with a 9-millimeter 3D-printed ghost gun equipped with a silencer, Mangione allegedly shot Thompson twice – once in the back and once in the leg.

After the shooting, Mangione fled the scene, heading northeast on West 54th Street, the indictment said. He then abandoned the e-bike and continued his escape uptown.

Mangione flees New York City (Dec. 4)

Mangione hailed a taxi after abandoning the e-bike. The taxi dropped him off at West 178th Street and Amsterdam Avenue in Northern Manhattan. From there, he fled the state of New York, evading authorities for several days.

The CEO killer's suspected escape route.

United Healthcare CEO is pronounced dead (Dec. 4)

Thompson was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital after being shot. Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead at 7:12 a.m. The coroner confirmed that the cause of death was gunshot wounds.

Authorities found two shell casings near the scene, each inscribed with the words "DENY" and "DEPOSE". Additionally, a bullet retrieved from the scene had the word "DELAY" written on it.

Mangione arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania (Dec. 9)

On Dec. 9, Mangione was spotted at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Authorities quickly apprehend him, ending his days on the run.

During the arrest, police recovered a 9-millimeter handgun with a 3D-printed receiver, two ammunition magazines, multiple live cartridges, a homemade silencer, and the fake New Jersey ID used at the hostel.