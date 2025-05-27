Game 4: Knicks look to even up Eastern Conference finals series with Pacers

The Brief The Knicks will look to even up their series against the Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. The Knicks won in Game 3 106-100, led by 24 points from Karl-Anthony Towns. Whether Aaron Nesmith, the Indiana Pacers top defender, will play in Game 4 is unclear.



The New York Knicks will look to even up their series against the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night.

The Knicks won on Sunday night 106-100, led by 24 points from Karl-Anthony Towns. Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 20. Indiana leads the series 2-1.

The backstory:

With the Knicks teetering on the brink of a third consecutive playoff loss and Jalen Brunson stuck on the bench with five fouls after three quarters, Towns took matters into his own hands on Sunday night.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 25: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket against Andrew Nembhard #2 of the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at G Expand

He scored 20 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter as New York erased yet another 20-point deficit, and Brunson helped close out the 106-100 victory to take Game 3. New York managed to avoid the dreaded 3-0 hole that no team has recovered from and climb back into the series.

The road team has won each of the first games and the Knicks have won six of seven on the road this postseason, their only loss coming at Boston as last year's champions briefly delayed a second-round exit by winning Game 5.

What they're saying:

"I think we have to continue to fly around (defensively)," Brunson said. "Obviously, we don't want to have breakdowns and when we do, we've got to continue to slide and help each other out, giving my team more opportunities to shoot the ball and score the ball instead of turning the ball over I think will be a big key for us."

Coach Tom Thibodeau's chess moves could be crucial, too. After benching Josh Hart in favor of starting Mitchell Robinson in Game 3, Hart and Towns played key roles in the fourth-quarter rally as Brunson was stuck in foul trouble.

But Towns and Hart appeared to suffer knee injuries Sunday. Thibodeau remains hopeful both will be available — and play well — Tuesday night.

"I don't know if you're aware but our medical team has been voted the best in the league," Thibodeau said, drawing laughter. "They are tough-minded and I think at this time of year, the mental toughness is probably more important than the physical toughness and both of those guys are mentally tough."

What you can do:

Game 4 is at 8 p.m. on TNT.

What we don't know:

Aaron Nesmith, the Pacers top defender, left Game 3 midway through the third quarter before returning for part of the fourth. Whether he'll play in Game 4 is unclear.