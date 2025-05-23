Game 2 at Madison Square Garden: Knicks look to even series against Pacers

The Brief The Knicks hope to even their series against the Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals. Game 2 is scheduled for 8 p.m. at Madison Square Garden. Game 3 is Sunday in Indiana.



The New York Knicks hope to even their series against the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Game 2 is scheduled for 8 p.m. at Madison Square Garden. It will be televised on TNT.

The backstory:

On Wednesday, New York led by 14 points with 2:45 remaining in regulation. The Pacers rallied to tie it on Tyrese Haliburton's long 2-pointer that bounced high off the back off the rim and fell in as time expired, a shot he initially thought was a winning 3-pointer when he ran toward the crowd and emulated the choke signal Miller flashed to Spike Lee three decades earlier during an Indiana playoff victory.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 21: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball during the game against the Indiana Pacers during Game One of the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals on May 21, 2025 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. (P Expand

Teams leading by at least 14 points in the final 2:45 of the fourth quarter had been 994-0 in the postseason since detailed play-by-play began being kept in 1997-98. In addition, teams trailing by seven or more in the final 50 seconds of the fourth quarter or overtime in the playoffs are 4-1,702 in the play-by-play era.

Knicks vs Pacers schedule

Game 2 at New York on Friday.

Game 3 at Indiana on Sunday.

Game 4 at Indiana on May 27.

Game 5 at New York on May 29. (if necessary)

Game 6 at Indiana on May 31. (if necessary)

Game 7 at New York on June 2. (if necessary)

Postseason history

The Pacers lead the series 5-3. When the teams have met in the East finals, the Knicks won in 1994 and 1999 – when they reached the NBA Finals as a No. 8 seed – and the Pacers won in 2000.