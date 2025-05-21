Playoff rivalry renewed: Knicks-Pacers game 1 tonight at Madison Square Garden

The Brief The Knicks and Pacers go at it again starting tonight in Game 1 at Madison Square Garden. It's the Knicks' first trip to the Eastern Conference finals in 25 years. The winner will head to the NBA Finals.



The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers go at it again starting Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Knicks' first trip to the Eastern Conference finals in 25 years, with the winner of their ninth playoff matchup headed to the NBA Finals.

New York Knicks game tonight

"It’s obviously a storied rivalry between the two franchises, so to add another chapter to it is going to be a lot of fun," Tyrese Haliburton said.

It sure was for Haliburton and the Pacers last year when the teams met in the second round. Indiana won Game 7 at Madison Square Garden against a Knicks team that was decimated by injuries, shooting an NBA playoff-record 67.1% from the field in a 130-109 romp. Haliburton scored 26 points and afterward wore a sweatshirt to his news conference with a picture of Reggie Miller making a choke signal toward Knicks fan Spike Lee on the sidelines during a playoff game three decades earlier.

Haliburton returned to the Garden to troll New York fans again about a month later, attempting to interfere in a match on behalf of Logan Paul. Jalen Brunson, with a seat in the crowd near the ring, intervened and LA Knight pinned Paul.

After the match, Brunson grabbed the chair and entered the ring to protect the winner when it appeared Paul and Haliburton had him surrounded.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket against Aaron Nesmith #23 of the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden Expand

"I'll be back! I'll be back!" Haliburton yelled toward fans after exiting the ring.

Well, here he comes.

"It was obviously something that he wanted to do and the way he played last year in the playoffs, I mean, it was fitting," Brunson said. "And so, he played well in the Garden. Obviously Knicks fans and Pacers fans, they go back and forth. But I think he did a great job with it last year but now we’re moving on."

"There was definitely a sense of hatred for each other. So I think that makes a good rivalry." — Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns

A Knicks-Pacers series could be penciled into the spring schedule in the 1990s. The teams met six times in an eight-year span, starting with a 1993 series that included John Starks getting ejected for head-butting Miller. Indiana won the last one in that stretch, a victory in the 2000 East finals the most recent time the Knicks advanced this far.

This time, it's a surprise. Cleveland and Boston ran away to the top two records in the East, but the Knicks ousted the defending champions and the Pacers blew away the top-seeded Cavaliers in five games to set up this matchup between the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds.

Things are different now. Brunson and Haliburton are friendly, having been teammates in 2023 on the U.S. team that played in the Basketball World Cup. But Miller will be in the arena, working the games as an analyst for TNT, so there will be a reminder of the way Knicks-Pacers used to be.

"There was definitely a sense of hatred for each other. So I think that makes a good rivalry," Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns said. "They have a history of finding a way to end each other’s season, so it’s up to us now to add our names into history and see what we do."

Knicks vs Pacers schedule

Game 1 at New York on Wednesday.

Game 2 at New York on Friday.

Game 3 at Indiana on Sunday.

Game 4 at Indiana on May 27.

Game 5 at New York on May 29. (if necessary)

Game 6 at Indiana on May 31. (if necessary)

Game 7 at New York on June 2. (if necessary)

What channel is the Knicks game on tonight?

The game will be on TNT at 8 p.m.

Postseason history

The Pacers lead the series 5-3. When the teams have met in the East finals, the Knicks won in 1994 and 1999 – when they reached the NBA Finals as a No. 8 seed – and the Pacers won in 2000.