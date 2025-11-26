Julie Menin says she's secured enough votes to be next NYC Council speaker

The Brief NYC councilmember Julie Menin says she's secured enough votes to become the next speaker of the City Council. Menin is a Democrat that represents the Upper East Side. In a statement, Menin said, in part, "I am honored and humbled by the trust and faith that my colleagues have put in me to lead the City Council as a force of action for New York families."



New York City councilmember Julie Menin says she's secured enough votes to become the next speaker of the City Council.

Dig deeper:

Menin is a Democrat that represents the Upper East Side. She has positioned herself as a moderate in contrast to the incoming Democratic socialist mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

Menin says she has secured support from a diverse slate of 36 lawmakers, from progressive Yusef Salaam to Big Apple Republicans.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Menin said, in part, "I am honored and humbled by the trust and faith that my colleagues have put in me to lead the City Council as a force of action for New York families. With this broad five borough coalition, we stand ready to partner with Mayor-Elect Mamdani’s administration and deliver on a shared agenda that makes New York more affordable through universal childcare, lowers rent and healthcare costs, and ensures that families across the City can do more than just get by,"