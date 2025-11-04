Live City Council election results, key races

article

It's Election Day, but New York City voters are deciding on more than just their next mayor. Also included on the ballots are prospective members of the City Council, a vote that could reshape City Hall's political balance. Track 2025 City Council election results here.



The New York City Council is the legislative branch of the city's government. Council members are primarily responsible for introducing and voting on bills. They also negotiate and approve the city’s budget, monitor city agencies and make decisions about land use.

Track 2025 City Council election results below:

Heated NYC Council races election results

In Northeast Queens, incumbent Republican Vickie Paladino faces a competitive challenge from Democrat Ben Chou, a 34-year-old firefighter.

Chou is running as a community-focused alternative, emphasizing affordability, safety and local services.

In Brooklyn’s District 47, which covers Bay Ridge and Coney Island, the race is wide open as Democratic Councilmember Justin Brannan hits his term limit.

His former chief counsel, Kayla Santosuosso, is running to succeed him, while Republican George Sarantopoulo is hoping to flip the seat.

In the Bronx’s District 13, covering Pelham Parkway, Pelham Bay, Throggs Neck and City Island, incumbent Kristy Marmorato is seeking reelection after becoming the borough’s first Republican Councilmember in two decades.

Running as a moderate, Marmorato faces Democrat Shirley Aldebol, a union-backed candidate with support from 32BJ SEIU, which is also endorsing Mamdani.

In Central Queens, Councilmember Bob Holden leaves behind a district that defies easy political labels. The multiparty Maspeth native has won elections on Democratic, Republican and Conservative lines, and both candidates vying to replace him are his own staffers.

Republican Alicia Vaichunas, Holden’s deputy chief of staff, and Democrat Phil Wong, his budget director, both say they’re proud of their boss' legacy and even pledged to hire each other if they win.

Posters around the neighborhood are also campaigning for the write-in candidate Leo Namuche, a 9-year-old cat.

Find results for all City Council seats with competitive races below. Some races are uncontested and not listed.

The Source: This article uses reporting from The New York Post, New Jersey Monitor and results from the Associated Press.