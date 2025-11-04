Expand / Collapse search
Live City Council election results, key races

Published  November 4, 2025 8:47pm EST
2025 election for NYC mayor
The Brief

    • It's Election Day, but New York City voters are deciding on more than just their next mayor.
    • Also included on the ballots are prospective members of the City Council, a vote that could reshape City Hall’s political balance.
    • Track 2025 City Council election results here.

It's Election Day, but New York City voters are deciding on more than just their next mayor. Also included on the ballots are prospective members of the City Council.

The New York City Council is the legislative branch of the city's government. Council members are primarily responsible for introducing and voting on bills. They also negotiate and approve the city’s budget, monitor city agencies and make decisions about land use.

SKIP TO: DISTRICT 19 | DISTRICT 47 | DISTRICT 13 | DISTRICT 30 | ALL RACES

Track 2025 City Council election results below:

Heated NYC Council races election results

District 19: Northeast Queens

In Northeast Queens, incumbent Republican Vickie Paladino faces a competitive challenge from Democrat Ben Chou, a 34-year-old firefighter.

Chou is running as a community-focused alternative, emphasizing affordability, safety and local services.

District 47: Brooklyn

In Brooklyn’s District 47, which covers Bay Ridge and Coney Island, the race is wide open as Democratic Councilmember Justin Brannan hits his term limit.

Politics Unusual: Brooklyn Borough President Reynoso, Former City Council Minority Leader Borelli

In this week's episode of Politics Unusual, FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay sits down with Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso to discuss the Coney Island casino bid that was voted down, among other things. Also, a conversation with former City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli.

His former chief counsel, Kayla Santosuosso, is running to succeed him, while Republican George Sarantopoulo is hoping to flip the seat.

District 13: The Bronx

In the Bronx’s District 13, covering Pelham Parkway, Pelham Bay, Throggs Neck and City Island, incumbent Kristy Marmorato is seeking reelection after becoming the borough’s first Republican Councilmember in two decades.

Running as a moderate, Marmorato faces Democrat Shirley Aldebol, a union-backed candidate with support from 32BJ SEIU, which is also endorsing Mamdani.

District 30: Central Queens

In Central Queens, Councilmember Bob Holden leaves behind a district that defies easy political labels. The multiparty Maspeth native has won elections on Democratic, Republican and Conservative lines, and both candidates vying to replace him are his own staffers.

Republican Alicia Vaichunas, Holden’s deputy chief of staff, and Democrat Phil Wong, his budget director, both say they’re proud of their boss' legacy and even pledged to hire each other if they win. 

Posters around the neighborhood are also campaigning for the write-in candidate Leo Namuche, a 9-year-old cat.

Other City Council races

Find results for all City Council seats with competitive races below. Some races are uncontested and not listed.

Districts 1-10

Districts 11-20

Districts 21-30

Districts 31-40

Districts 41-51

The Source: This article uses reporting from The New York Post, New Jersey Monitor and results from the Associated Press.

2025 election for NYC mayorPoliticsNew York City