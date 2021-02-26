NYC indoor dining capacity increased, hotel workers now eligible for vaccine

Indoor dining in New York City was expanded to 35% on Friday, yet another increase over its expansion to 25% on February 12.

The move increases indoor capacity limits by 10%, bringing it in line with the numbers currently allowed in New Jersey.

Masks and social distancing will still be enforced.

Restaurants in the rest of the state are allowed to operate at 50% capacity, as Cuomo said they do not face the same density issues ones in New York City do.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also announced Friday that hotel workers could be added to the eligible vaccine population, but opted to leave it to local health departments to determine how, where, and when to schedule the vaccinations.

Also, with the city now seeing a surplus of doses, several vaccine sites in the city will increase hours of operation and double the number of appointments taken. Overnight shifts will be added at the vaccination sites at the Brooklyn Army Terminal, Bathgate Industrial Park in the Bronx, and at Citi Field in Queens.