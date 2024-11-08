NYC immigration advocates rally amid mass deportation fear: 'We will not be silenced'

Hundreds of immigrants and advocates rallied in Foley Square on Thursday night, expressing deep concerns over President-elect Donald Trump’s promises of mass deportations.

The event, organized by the New York Immigration Coalition, drew crowds chanting, "no hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here," and calling for unity and resilience against what many fear could be a renewed wave of deportation policies.

"Today is a reminder that while our movement experiences setbacks, we will not be silenced," Lovelie Tejada, of the New York Immigration Coalition, said.

Earlier this week, NYC Mayor Eric Adams admitted that the city has struggled to manage resources and budget constraints amid a significant influx of migrants, expressing that New Yorkers have felt the financial impact.

"I think a lot of people don't really appreciate what impact this has had on the city and the pressure of finding billions of dollars instead of going to those needs that everyday New Yorkers needed," Adams said.

"We will not stand by as Trump’s deportation agenda threatens our community." — Somia El-Rowmeim

In response to fears raised by immigrant communities, Manuel Castro, commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, sought to reassure New Yorkers.

"I want to reassure people that they do not need to self-deport, they do not need to hide [and] go in the shadows, and that they can continue to use our city services, especially emergency services," he said.

Thursday's demonstration also highlighted concerns over potential mass deportations. Speakers pointed to Trump’s previous policies, including the 2017 Muslim ban and new efforts to target undocumented immigrants, which some estimate could impact over 4.5 million people in New York alone.

"We will not stand by as Trump’s deportation agenda threatens our community," said Somia El-Rowmeim, of the Women’s Empowerment Coalition of NYC. "We will be there for them."