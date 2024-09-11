Hurricane Francine path: Could storm remnants impact NYC?

As Hurricane Francine barrels towards Louisiana's coastline, life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds are expected to hit the state. But will the storm's remnants eventually impact NYC?

Multiple parishes in Louisiana have issued mandatory evacuation orders as the Category 1 hurricane is set to make landfall on Wednesday afternoon.

State and local officials are urging residents to prepare for the storm's wrath, which is also expected to bring widespread power outages, significant flooding and some property damage.

Here is how you should prepare for Hurricane Francine. (FOX Weather)

Here's everything you need to know about Hurricane Francine, including its location, projected path and potential NYC impacts.

As of the latest advisory from the NHC, Francine is located about 195 miles southwest of Morgan City, Louisiana, and moving northeast at about 12 mph.

Here's the latest information on Hurricane Francine in the Gulf of Mexico. (FOX Weather)

Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph with higher gusts. Francine is expected to strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane before or at landfall.

After making landfall, the storm's center is expected to track north across Mississippi on Thursday.

Here is the forecast track of Hurricane Francine. (FOX Weather)

A life-threatening storm surge is expected to inundate coastal areas, with rising waters potentially flooding normally dry land. The combination of the storm surge and high tides could lead to significant flooding, up to 5-10 feet, around the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge to Port Fourchon, Louisiana and Vermilion Bay.

Here are the spaghetti models for Hurricane Francine. (FOX Weather)

Francine is expected to bring total rainfall of 4–8 inches, with local amounts up to 12 inches across eastern Louisiana, Mississippi, far southern Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle through Friday morning.

A look at the rain forecast for Francine. (FOX Weather)

The rain could lead to considerable flash and urban flooding.

Where are watches and warnings in effect?

The NHC has issued a Hurricane Warning for the Louisiana coast from Cameron to Grand Isle, which includes Baton Rouge. Tropical Storm and Storm Surge Warnings now extend from Louisiana to Alabama.

Here are current watches and warnings in effect because of Hurricane Francine. (FOX Weather)

Hurricane conditions are expected within the Hurricane Warning area on Wednesday afternoon.

Here is the power outage forecast for Hurricane Francine. (FOX Weather)

Tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning area along the coasts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama through Wednesday night.

Will the remnants of Hurricane Francine impact NYC? If they do, it won't be this week, according to FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods.

"Are we going to get anything out of it?" Woods said. "Well, if we do, it would be next week."

Woods says it depends on another area of low pressure.

"In the Southeast Atlantic waters, there may be an area of low pressure that develops next week and starts to tap into some of the moisture that's left over from Francine, and therefore, it could be bringing us some showers by maybe later Tuesday into Wednesday of next week," Woods said.

FOX Weather's Chris Oberholtz, Emilee Speck and Steven Yablonski helped contribute to this report.