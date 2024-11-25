30 days until Christmas: Key dates to know this NYC holiday season

The holiday season in New York City is right around the corner, and FOX 5 NY has you covered on key dates you need to know.

From the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, to SantaCon in the Big Apple, here are the days to mark in your calendar.

November 2024

Gridlock alert day: Tuesday, Nov. 26

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Thursday, Nov. 28

The 98th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will begin at 8:30 a.m., and feature 17 giant character balloons, 22 floats, 15 novelty and heritage inflatables, 11 marching bands, 700 clowns and 10 performance groups.

Black Friday: Friday, Nov. 29

December 2024

(Gridlock alert day) Giving Tuesday: Tuesday, Dec. 3

Giving Tuesday was created back in 2012 as a way for people to do good in their communities, encouraging many to volunteer and donate to local organizations.

(Gridlock alert day) Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony: Wednesday, Dec. 4

The annual event will begin at 8 p.m. The tree will be on view through mid-January.

NEW YORK, USA - DECEMBER 26: A Christmas Tree, shines over the ice-skating people at Bryant Park in New York City, USA on December 26, 2017. (Photo by Atlgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Gridlock alert day: Thursday, Dec. 5

Gridlock alert day: Friday, Dec. 6

Gridlock alert day: Tuesday, Dec. 10

Gridlock alert day: Wednesday, Dec. 11

Gridlock alert day: Thursday, Dec. 12

Gridlock alert day: Friday, Dec. 13

SantaCon NYC: Saturday, Dec. 14

Hundreds of Santa Clauses, elves and Rudolphs will descend upon the city for the divisive holiday tradition, a charity event that organizers said has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charitable causes.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: People dressed in Santa Claus costumes participate in SantaCon on December 10, 2021 in New York City. SantaCon is an annual Christmas themed pub crawl that raises money for charity. This year, SantaCon created a map Expand