5 holiday pop-ups to experience in New York City

article

Seemingly everywhere you look in New York City is another pop-up store, bar, or experience — especially around the very merry holidays. Some pop-ups are even set outdoors despite the weather, making them COVID-safe(ish) as this pandemic drags into its third year.

If you're looking for something to do during the holidays, especially to focus on something different just for a little while, here is an eclectic mix of events that could be worth checking out over the next few days.

Johnnie Walker Whisky Workshop

This three-day pop-up is described as a "unique workshop with the whisky lover in mind." This gift shop features custom-engraved whisky collectibles created in collaboration with Emmy-winning artist Mike Perry. Shoppers 21 and older can also sample Johnnie Walker whiskies and cocktails.

Where: The Shops at Columbus Circle in Manhattan.

When: Friday, Dec. 17 through Sunday, Dec. 19, 12–8 p.m. each day.

The Johnnie Walker Whisky Workshop at The Shops at Columbus Circle. (Handout Photo)

Bombay Sapphire Holiday Windows Display

Fashion designer Romeo Hunte and visual artist Shavanté Royster curated these holiday windows to support small businesses in Soho. The window displays (in otherwise empty storefronts) feature live models wearing Hunte's winter apparel against a contemporary winter backdrop created by Royster, whose design is also featured on Bombay Sapphire's holiday gift pack .

Where: Fashion Window, 423 Broadway; Art Window, 65 Spring Street; Dance Window, 25 Howard Street in Manhattan.

When: Now through Sunday, Dec. 19.

A Bombay Sapphire holiday window display. (Handout photo by Hagop Kalaidjian)

The Stone Age Cannabis-Themed Museum

The Stone Age isn't really a holiday pop-up. Instead, it is a temporary cannabis-inspired museum billed as an "immersive" and "multi-faceted, sensorial journey" through a 10,000-square-foot space in Chelsea. The exhibits by muralists, artists, and creators — some of whom are formerly incarcerated people — are designed to help visitors explore the connections among "plant medicine, creativity, pain, awareness, arousal, enlightenment, euphoria and mindfulness," according to the description.

Where: 607 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan.

When: Now through Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, hours vary.

Serendipity + Gopuff A Christmas Story Ice Cream Stand

This one-day pop-up is inspired by the 1983 movie A Christmas Story. You'll be able to visit a recreation of the living room from the movie and grab a free pint of A Christmas Story-inspired ice cream from Serendipity Brands and Gopuff.

Where: 138 Wooster Street in Manhattan.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, 12–6 p.m.

Serendipity + Gopuff ice cream stand inspired by "A Christmas Story." (Handout Illustration)

Brooklyn Botanic Garden Lightscape Trail

The Brooklyn Botanic Garden's special installation called Lightscape features more than a million lights on sculptures, structures, trees, architecture, and water features with site-specific sound and music along a winding trail. Visitors will encounter areas called the Winter Cathedral, Fire Garden, and Sea of Light.

Where: Brooklyn Botanic Garden, 990 Washington Avenue in Brooklyn.

When: Now through Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, timed entry. (Closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 3–5.)