NYC says goodbye to Dinosaur, the High Line's 17-foot-tall pigeon statue

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The Brief Dinosaur, the 17-foot-tall aluminum pigeon statue, went up on the High Line's Spur in October 2024. The statue will be removed in early April 2026 to make way for the Spur's next commission on the rotating display. On Saturday, the community held a goodbye party for Dinosaur.



New York City said goodbye to Dinosaur, the 17-foot-tall pigeon statue that's been towering over the High Line's Spur for the last year and a half, with a massive party on Saturday.

NYC's pigeon statue

What we know:

The community held a farewell party for Dinosaur, complete with pigeon-themed trivia, pigeon bingo, live music, and family activities. The statue's creator, Iván Argote, was even in attendance signing exclusive prints of what has become one of the most iconic birds in the city.

According to the High Line, RSVPs for Saturday's event were completely booked, but that they'd allow walk-ins if there was space.

The backstory:

Dinosaur went up on the High Line Plinth in October 2024, replacing the Old Tree sculpture. The massive bird is the fourth commission displayed on the High Line's rotating display.

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In the months that followed, the aluminum statue gained a massive following, with people coming from all over to see the colossal bird. Last summer, the High Line hosted its own Pigeon Fest, complete with a lookalike contest.

An online petition has even gotten thousands of signatures demanding Dinosaur be made a permanent fixture on the High Line.

High Line's next commission

What's next:

After 18 months, Dinosaur the pigeon's time on the High Line comes to a close in early April, as the Spur makes way for its latest commission, The Light That Shines Through the Universe, created by artist Tuan Andrew Nguyen.

What we don't know:

It's not clear when exactly the pigeon statue will be removed, where it's going next, or when exactly the next display will be installed. The High Line's website says Nguyen's 27-foot sandstone sculpture will be on display from spring 2026 until fall 2027.