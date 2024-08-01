Massive 16-Foot pigeon sculpture to perch on NYC's High Line. Here's when

Seeing NYC pigeons is an everyday occurrence for New Yorkers – but not like this.

The NYC High Line announced on Wednesday that a 16-foot-tall sculpture of a pigeon cast in aluminum will be on display in October of this year to Spring 2026. The "dinosaur" sculpture is the work of artist Iván Argote.

"The meticulously hand-painted, humorous sculpture challenges the grandeur of traditional monuments celebrating significant historical figures, instead choosing to canonize the familiar New York City street bird," the High Line website said.

The metal bird will be perched on the High Line Plinth above the intersection of 10th Avenue and 30th Street. It'll replace the old tree sculpture that went up last year.