NYC heat wave: Cooling centers open amid heat advisories

The tri-state area is set to see its first heat wave of 2023.

According to FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods, "once we hit 90 tomorrow, we will have our first heat wave of 2023 on our hands."

Wednesday forecast

Hazy, hot and humid conditions with a high of 93.

The humidity level will make temps feel more like 100 this afternoon.

Advisories, warnings

Heat advisories are in place for several regions from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Cooling centers across New York City

Due to the expected high temps, cooling centers will be open Wednesday. To find your nearest cooling center, click HERE or call 311.

Woods said the weekend looks cooler, as temps will drop into the low-80s.