NYC Health Department recommends double-masking to stop COVID-19 spread

On Thursday, New York City's Health Department updated its guidance to recommended "double masking" in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"If a mandate is possible, it makes sense, you know, because one, it only will protect everybody, including the people who are double-masking themselves," said Dr. Purvi Parikh, an immunologist at NYU Langone Health.

In a statement to FOX 5 NY, a spokesperson for the MTA said: "Our rules require everyone in the system wear a mask. These are new city recommendations, not a requirement, and everyone should do what makes them feel most comfortable."

Dr. Parikh added that you probably don't have to double mask with a N95 or KN95 mask.

"The most important thing is that the one that's more tightly fitting or if it is a surgical mask, wear that on the inside and then you can wear another mask on the outside," Dr. Parikh said.

The new double-mask guidance comes as the CDC has recommended more layers.