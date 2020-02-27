Expand / Collapse search

NYC Health Department: One person being tested for coronavirus

New York City
FOX 5 NY
article

The human coronavirus is shown in a file image made from a transmission electron microscopy view. ( Photo by Cavallini James/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images )

NEW YORK - The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene announced in a tweet on Thursday that one person is being tested for the coronavirus, COVID-19.

According to authorities, the person reported symptoms after recently traveling to Italy, where the virus has infected 650 people and killed 15. Globally, there are over 80,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

The person will be tested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

