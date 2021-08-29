NYC has NY's lowest COVID positivity rate

While New York state's COVID-19 positivity rate continues to rise, health officials say New York City had the lowest rate in the state.

The seven-day statewide positivity rate was 3.32% on Friday, however, the Big Apple had just 2.58%. The city has also shown a decrease in the hospitalization rate and the number of people testing positive.

However, while officials say this points to a stabilizing situation across the city, they warn that the danger is far from over.

They say that the delta variant currently accounts for 97% of all new infections and is largely to blame for this new wave of cases.

