NYC has nation's most expensive rent: Report

As New York City makes a comeback from COVID-19, so is its real estate market.

According to the online rental platform, "Zumper," the city’s rents have overtaken San Francisco as the most expensive in the nation. A one-bedroom, on average, will cost renters about $2,810.

The pandemic initially devastated New York City’s real estate market, as city dwellers fled out of state or to the suburbs.

Janna Raskopf, a licensed real estate broker with Douglas Elliman, says rents are finally returning to pre-pandemic levels.

"Most of the people who are coming to see my listings are back in the office— maybe it’s not five days a week, but they’re back three days a week in the office. Restaurants— it’s hard to even get a reservation," Raskopf adds.

She tells prospective tenants to be prepared, have their documents ready, and jump on any openings.

Neighbors say the people, the theatre, the music, the restaurants, and the ability to walk everywhere are just a few reasons why New York is coined "the greatest city in the world."

