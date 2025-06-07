Boat catches fire near NYC's Hart Island, forcing over 20 people into the water

The Brief A boat caught fire in the Long Island Sound near the Bronx. Citizen app video showed the thick black smoke rising into the air. The fire forced over 20 people to jump into the water.



A boat caught fire on Saturday night in the Long Island Sound near the Bronx, forcing over 20 people to jump into the water.

What we know:

The fire happened around 8:30 p.m. just off the east end of Hart Island, which is located at the western end of the Sound. City Island’s only bridge was partially shut down as first responders rushed in.

Citizen app video showed the thick black smoke rising into the air, visible from the Bronx.

According to officials, 22 people ended up in the water after the fire broke out. Nineteen swam to shore on Hart Island, while three more had to be pulled out by rescue teams. One person was in critical condition, officials said. The others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The FDNY led the response, with backup from NYPD Harbor and Aviation and the U.S. Coast Guard.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire was unknown at the time.