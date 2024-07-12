Girl, 3, fatally struck by SUV while crossing NYC street with mom; brother injured

A 3-year-old girl was killed in NYC, and her 2-year-old brother injured, after they were struck by an SUV while crossing the street in Harlem, the NYPD said.

It happened on Thursday just after 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of W 135th St. and Lenox Avenue.

Investigators tell FOX 5 NY that a mother was crossing with her three kids – a 3-year-old, a 2 year-old and a four-month-old boy – when a Nissan Pathfinder heading southbound on Lennox rounded the corner onto W 135th and hit the two and 3-year-olds.

Police say the driver stayed on scene and helped the mother bring all three of her kids to Harlem Hospital, where the 3-year-old later died. The 2-year-old was treated for minor injuries to the head. The mother and infant were not hurt.

It comes after a fourth person died of injuries sustained after an alleged drunk driver crashed into a 4th of July party last week in Lower Manhattan.

Emily Ruiz, 30, was pronounced dead on Tuesday, just five days after the crash that also took the lives of Ana Morel and Lucille and Hernan Pinkney.

Police say that just before 9 p.m. on July 4, Daniel Hyden, 44, was driving a Gray Ford F-150 when he allegedly sped down Water Street through an intersection.

Authorities say he drove up onto the sidewalk, and plowed into people gathered at Corlears Hook Park, just off the FDR Drive.

Related article

Eleven people were struck during the 4th of July celebrations, and four were pinned under the vehicle.

Hyden was been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, manslaughter in the second degree, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He's being held without bail.

Hyden was supposed to have a scheduled court hearing on Wednesday, but did not appear – to the outrage of family and friends of the victims.

According to police, Hyden had a suspended license due to multiple failures to answer summonses.

Prosecutors said Hyden is a substance abuse counselor who wrote a book called "The Sober Addict."