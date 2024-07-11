3-year-old girl dies, another child injured after being hit by car in Harlem

article

A 3-year-old girl has died, and a 2-year-old girl was injured after being struck by a car in Harlem.

Police say that the children were struck by an SUV at around 7:40 p.m. on 135th Street and Lenox Avenue.

The girls' mother and a four-month-old child were not injured.

The girl was rushed to the hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The 2-year-old girl sustained minor injuries.

The driver remained on the scene, and so far, no arrests have been made.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.