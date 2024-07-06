Alleged drunk driver accused of killing 3 at July 4 celebration charged with manslaughter

Daniel Hyden, 44, has been arraigned on multiple felony charges, including second-degree manslaughter and aggravated vehicular homicide after he allegedly drove his vehicle into a crowded Lower East Side park on July 4, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuring several others.

Police said Hyden was driving a Gray Ford F-150 when he allegedly sped down Water Street through an intersection on Thursday just before 9 p.m., drove up onto the sidewalk, and plowed into people gathered at Corlears Hook Park, just off the FDR Drive.

Eleven people were struck during the 4th of July celebrations, and four were pinned under the vehicle.

Three of the pinned victims died. They have been identified as 59-year-old Lucille Pinkney and her 38-year-old son Herman Pinkney, and 43-year-old Ana Morel.

"We are going to miss her so, so much," said Luz Leon, Morel's cousin.

Related article

Authorities say Hyden was found near the truck, appearing disoriented and intoxicated, with bloodshot eyes and the strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

Hyden has been charged with Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, Manslaughter in the Second Degree, and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated.

According to police, Hyden had a suspended license due to multiple failures to answer summonses.

FOX 5 NY also learned that Hyden was a life coach who wrote books on sobriety, substance abuse, and the dangers of addiction.