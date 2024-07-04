2 killed, 7 injured after pickup truck strikes people near Lower Manhattan park

article

Two people were killed, and seven others were injured when they were struck by a vehicle in Lower Manhattan during 4th of July celebrations, sources tell FOX 5 NY.

Police say that at around 8:55 p.m., a gray Ford F150 pickup truck that was traveling at a high rate of speed heading east on Water Street, ran through the intersection of Water Street and Cherry Street, through a stop sign, onto the sidewalk, and struck people who were out enjoying the evening.

First responders at the scene found the truck on top of four victims.

Authorities say nine people were struck, and two were killed.

Four of the injured are in critical condition, while two others are in serious condition.

Police say that responding officers did smell some alcohol on the driver, but tests are ongoing. People at the scene reportedly removed the driver from the car and made sure he did not leave until first responders reached the scene.

Currently, police say they do not believe this was a terrorism-related event.

In a post on X, the NYPD asked people to avoid the area of Water Street and Jackson Street so they could investigate the incident.