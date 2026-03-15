NYC Half Marathon 2026: Start time, street closures and map for Sunday
NEW YORK CITY - The New York Road Runners’ 2026 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon takes place Sunday, bringing thousands of runners and spectators to the streets of New York City.
NYC Half Marathon route
What we know:
The first wave of runners starts around 7 a.m., with over 30,000 runners set to participate in this year's Half Marathon. The course is 13.1 miles long, and runs from Prospect Park in Brooklyn to Central Park.
United Half Marathon 2026 map
Participants will not only traverse the Brooklyn Bridge, but they will also run through Times Square. The finish line will close at 1:30 p.m., around 4 hours and 30 minutes after the final participant crosses the start line.
New York Half Marathon 2026: Street closures
Local perspective:
The following streets will be closed on Sunday for the event at the discretion of the NYPD in Brooklyn/Manhattan:
March 19, 2023: The start line of the 2023 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon, held in New York City. The course starts alongside Prospect Park in Brooklyn and ends in Central Park in Manhattan. (Photo by Brandon Koodish for New York Road Runners via
UA NYC Half Marathon
- Start: Washington Avenue near Sullivan Place
- Washington Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Empire Boulevard
- Empire Boulevard between Flatbush Avenue and Washington Avenue
- Flatbush Avenue between Empire Boulevard/Ocean Avenue and Grand Army Plaza
- Willink Drive between Flatbush Avenue and East Drive
- East Drive between Willink Drive and Grand Army Plaza
- Grand Army Plaza Oval
- Flatbush Avenue between Grand Army Plaza and Fulton Street
- Flatbush Avenue Extension between Fulton Street and Tillary Street
- Tillary Street between Flatbush Avenue Extension and Brooklyn Bridge Boulevard/Adams Street
- Brooklyn Bridge Boulevard/Adams Street between Tillary Street and Brooklyn Bridge
- Brooklyn Bridge (Westbound)
- Starting Area: Eastern Parkway (and North Service Road) between Flatbush Avenue/Plaza Street East and Franklin Avenue
- Classon Avenue between Washington Avenue and Eastern Parkway
- Union Street between Classon Avenue and Franklin Avenue
- President Street between Classon Avenue and Franklin Avenue
- Carroll Street between Washington Avenue and Franklin Avenue
- Crown Street between Washington Avenue and Franklin Avenue
- Montgomery Street between Washington Avenue and Franklin Avenue
- Sullivan Place between Washington Avenue and Franklin Avenue
- Franklin Avenue between Montgomery Street and Sullivan Place
- Center Drive between West Drive and East Drive
- Brooklyn Bridge Exit 15 – FDR Entrance Ramp
- FDR Drive (Northbound) between Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place and East 42nd Street
- East 42nd Street FDR Exit Ramp
- 42nd Street between FDR Drive and 7th Avenue
- 7th Avenue between West 42nd Street and West 59th Street/Central Park South
- West 59th Street / Central Park South between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 60th Street
- East Drive between Grand Army Plaza and Terrace Drive
- Terrace Drive between East Drive and West Drive
- Finish: West Drive (Central Park) near 68th Street
- West 59th Street / Central Park South between Columbus Circle and 5th Avenue
- Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 60th Street
- East Drive between Grand Army Plaza and 102 Street Crossing
- West Drive between West 59th Street/Central Park South and 102 Street Crossing
- Terrace Drive between Central Park West and 5th Avenue
- Center Drive between West Drive and East Drive
- 102 Street Crossing between West Drive and East Drive
- West 67th Street/Warner LeRoy Place between Central Park West and West Drive
- Columbus Circle (Entire Circle)
- Central Park West between Columbus Circle and 72nd Street
- West 72nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- West 69th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Pak West
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 17: The 2024 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon is held in New York City. The course starts in Brooklyn and ends in Central Park in Manhattan. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/New York Road Runners via Getty Images)
Youth Event Race
- West 49th Street and Broadway and 7th Avenue
- West 47th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- West 46th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- West 45th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- West 44th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- West 43rd Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 43rd Street and 45th Street
Family Reunion
- West 67th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- West 64th Street between Broadway and Central Park West
- West 63rd Street / Sesame Street between Broadway and Central Park West
- West 62nd Street between Broadway and Central Park West
- West 61st Street between Broadway and Central Park West
- Broadway between West 60th Street and Columbus Circle / Central Park West
More detailed information can be found HERE.
The backstory:
The inaugural run of the city's Half Marathon took place in 2006. Initially, the race would take place in the summer, but the event was moved to March back in 2010.
The Source: This article includes information from the New York Road Runners official website, as well as the New York City DOT website.