NYC Half Marathon 2026: Start time, street closures and map for Sunday

The Brief The Half Marathon is expected to bring thousands to the streets of New York City. Significant street closures will take place in Brooklyn and Manhattan. The inaugural run of the city's Half Marathon took place back in 2006.



The New York Road Runners’ 2026 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon takes place Sunday, bringing thousands of runners and spectators to the streets of New York City.

NYC Half Marathon route

What we know:

The first wave of runners starts around 7 a.m., with over 30,000 runners set to participate in this year's Half Marathon. The course is 13.1 miles long, and runs from Prospect Park in Brooklyn to Central Park.

United Half Marathon 2026 map

Participants will not only traverse the Brooklyn Bridge, but they will also run through Times Square. The finish line will close at 1:30 p.m., around 4 hours and 30 minutes after the final participant crosses the start line.

New York Half Marathon 2026: Street closures

Local perspective:

The following streets will be closed on Sunday for the event at the discretion of the NYPD in Brooklyn/Manhattan:

March 19, 2023: The start line of the 2023 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon, held in New York City. The course starts alongside Prospect Park in Brooklyn and ends in Central Park in Manhattan. (Photo by Brandon Koodish for New York Road Runners via Expand

UA NYC Half Marathon

Start: Washington Avenue near Sullivan Place

Washington Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Empire Boulevard

Empire Boulevard between Flatbush Avenue and Washington Avenue

Flatbush Avenue between Empire Boulevard/Ocean Avenue and Grand Army Plaza

Willink Drive between Flatbush Avenue and East Drive

East Drive between Willink Drive and Grand Army Plaza

Grand Army Plaza Oval

Flatbush Avenue between Grand Army Plaza and Fulton Street

Flatbush Avenue Extension between Fulton Street and Tillary Street

Tillary Street between Flatbush Avenue Extension and Brooklyn Bridge Boulevard/Adams Street

Brooklyn Bridge Boulevard/Adams Street between Tillary Street and Brooklyn Bridge

Brooklyn Bridge (Westbound)

Starting Area: Eastern Parkway (and North Service Road) between Flatbush Avenue/Plaza Street East and Franklin Avenue

Classon Avenue between Washington Avenue and Eastern Parkway

Union Street between Classon Avenue and Franklin Avenue

President Street between Classon Avenue and Franklin Avenue

Carroll Street between Washington Avenue and Franklin Avenue

Crown Street between Washington Avenue and Franklin Avenue

Montgomery Street between Washington Avenue and Franklin Avenue

Sullivan Place between Washington Avenue and Franklin Avenue

Franklin Avenue between Montgomery Street and Sullivan Place

Center Drive between West Drive and East Drive

Brooklyn Bridge Exit 15 – FDR Entrance Ramp

FDR Drive (Northbound) between Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place and East 42nd Street

East 42nd Street FDR Exit Ramp

42nd Street between FDR Drive and 7th Avenue

7th Avenue between West 42nd Street and West 59th Street/Central Park South

West 59th Street / Central Park South between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 60th Street

East Drive between Grand Army Plaza and Terrace Drive

Terrace Drive between East Drive and West Drive

Finish: West Drive (Central Park) near 68th Street

West 59th Street / Central Park South between Columbus Circle and 5th Avenue

Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 60th Street

East Drive between Grand Army Plaza and 102 Street Crossing

West Drive between West 59th Street/Central Park South and 102 Street Crossing

Terrace Drive between Central Park West and 5th Avenue

Center Drive between West Drive and East Drive

102 Street Crossing between West Drive and East Drive

West 67th Street/Warner LeRoy Place between Central Park West and West Drive

Columbus Circle (Entire Circle)

Central Park West between Columbus Circle and 72nd Street

West 72nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

West 69th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Pak West

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 17: The 2024 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon is held in New York City. The course starts in Brooklyn and ends in Central Park in Manhattan. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/New York Road Runners via Getty Images)

Youth Event Race

West 49th Street and Broadway and 7th Avenue

West 47th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West 46th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West 45th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West 44th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West 43rd Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

6th Avenue between 43rd Street and 45th Street

Family Reunion

West 67th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

West 64th Street between Broadway and Central Park West

West 63rd Street / Sesame Street between Broadway and Central Park West

West 62nd Street between Broadway and Central Park West

West 61st Street between Broadway and Central Park West

Broadway between West 60th Street and Columbus Circle / Central Park West

More detailed information can be found HERE.

The backstory:

The inaugural run of the city's Half Marathon took place in 2006. Initially, the race would take place in the summer, but the event was moved to March back in 2010.