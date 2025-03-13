MAP: NYC Half Marathon 2025 - Street closures and parking restrictions

The 2025 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon is set to take place on Sunday, March 16, bringing thousands of runners and spectators to the streets of New York City. This also means means significant street closures and parking restrictions throughout Brooklyn and Manhattan.

To help residents and visitors plan ahead, here’s a breakdown of the major road closures and no-parking zones affecting traffic this weekend.

Street Closures – Sunday, March 16

Brooklyn Closures:

Eastern Parkway (Grand Army Plaza to Bedford Ave): 12:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Eastern Parkway Service Road (Grand Army Plaza to Bedford Ave): 12:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Washington Ave (Eastern Parkway to Empire Blvd.): 12:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Classon Ave (Eastern Parkway to President St.): 12:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Union St. (Classon Ave to Franklin Ave): 12:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

President St. (Classon Ave to Franklin Ave): 12:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Carroll St. (Washington Ave to Franklin Ave): 12:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Empire Blvd. (Flatbush Ave to Bedford Ave): 4:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Sullivan Place (Washington Ave to Bedford Ave): 4:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Flatbush Ave (Various Sections): 5:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Tillary St. (Multiple Sections): 5:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

BQE Exit Ramps (29B, 29, 28A, 28B): Times TBD

Manhattan Closures:

FDR Drive (Brooklyn Bridge to 62nd St. – Northbound): 5:40 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

FDR Drive (Montgomery St. Entrance to Exit 9 – Northbound): 7:30 a.m. – 5:31 p.m.

42nd St. (1st Ave to 7th Ave): 7:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

7th Ave (42nd St. to Central Park South): 4:30 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Central Park South (Columbus Circle to Grand Army Plaza): 7:15 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Central Park West (59th St. to 72nd St.): 6:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

No Parking Restrictions

Parking will be restricted in various locations starting as early as Friday evening. Here are some key areas affected:

Eastern Parkway (Washington Ave to Franklin Ave): Friday 8:00 p.m. – Sunday 4:00 p.m.

Flatbush Ave (Grand Army Plaza to Ocean Ave/Empire Blvd): Sunday 12:01 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

42nd St (1st Ave to 7th Ave): Sunday 12:01 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

7th Ave (42nd St to 59th St): Sunday 12:01 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Various cross streets near Times Square (43rd to 46th St.): Sunday 3:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Central Park South (7th Ave to Columbus Circle): Sunday 12:01 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Central Park West (59th St. to 67th St.): Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Plan Ahead

Drivers should anticipate delays and detours throughout the morning and early afternoon. If traveling through affected areas, consider using public transit or alternative routes. Pedestrians and spectators should follow NYPD instructions and designated viewing areas.