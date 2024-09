Complete list of NYC Gridlock Alert Days for 2024

Drivers, beware!

JUMP TO: GRIDLOCK ALERT DAYS

The New York City Department of Transportation released a list of 20 Gridlock Alert Days through the end of the year – days the agency encourages New Yorkers to use alternate forms of transportation.

"We strongly encourage New Yorkers and those in the region to travel by transit every day of the year—but it’s especially important during Gridlock Alert days," NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said.

Traffic in the Midtown neighborhood of New York, US, on Saturday, June 17, 2023. New York Citys congestion pricing plan for the central business district is expected to get final approval this month. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Here's the full list of days:

Monday, September 23, 2024

Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Thursday, September 26, 2024

Friday, September 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Thursday, November 21, 2024

Friday, November 22, 2024

Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024

Friday, December 6, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Thursday, December 12, 2024

Friday, December 13, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024

For more information, click HERE.