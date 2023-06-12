New York City implements first minimum wage for food delivery workers

"We're making sure working people are getting their fair share." — Mayor Eric Adams

Food delivery workers in New York City will soon be receiving a pay increase after Mayor Eric Adams and other officials pushed for it.

"Delivery workers serve our city in rain, snow and extreme heat only to earn less than minimum wage with no benefits," said NYC Department of Consumer and Worker Protection Commissioner Vilda Vera Mayuga.

Beginning July 12

Delivery workers will go from earning $7/hour to $17.96/hour.

By the year 2025, the increased minimum pay rate of $19.96/hour will be in full effect.

Mayor Adams, Sen. Chuck Schumer, and other officials have been pushing for it, making it a reality next month for the over 60,000 app-based delivery workers.

"We're making sure working people are getting their fair share," Adams said.

Not everyone is on board

"The final earning standard unveiled by the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection fails to distinguish between engaged time on an app and being simply logged on," the company, Flex, said. "This fundamental misunderstanding of the technology behind app-based platforms' operations threatens the flexibility and earning potential of workers and imposes unmanageable costs on consumers."

The group unhappy with the increase is the economic umbrella of the apps, such as DoorDash, GrubHub, Instacart, and Uber.

"This fight started with a vision, to bring dignity and better working conditions to every worker in our city," said one delivery worker who will receive a better paycheck. "I want to say thank you to every New Yorker for their generous tips. But now we can say we're not going to only rely on tips, but a minimum pay for our labor."

Once the pay rate increase goes into full effect in April 2025, it will also be adjusted annually for inflation.