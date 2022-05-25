NYC Fleet Week 2022: Parade of Ships returns after pandemic break

Fleet Week is back, returning to its pre-pandemic glory Wednesday in New York City following a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festivities begin with the Parade of Ships making its way up the Hudson River before docking at various piers.

U.S. Navy, Marines and Coast Guardsmen will be on hand to meet and greet New Yorkers and visitors throughout the celebration.

The public is also invited to explore displays, activities, and demonstrations by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard and USO. Some antique military vehicles will also be on display.

The Intrepid Sea Air and Space Museum will be the center of activity.

The weekend will conclude on May 30 with the Museum’s annual Memorial Day ceremony.

Visit FleetWeekNewYork.com for all the latest information.