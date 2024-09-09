NYC Ferry price increase today: How much do tickets now cost?
NEW YORK CITY - The price to ride the New York City Ferry is going up.
NYC Ferry price increase
Beginning on Monday, one-way tickets will go up from $0.50 to $4.50 and 10-trip passes will now cost $29.00 instead of $27.50.
Students, seniors, people with disabilities and low-income riders can sign up for discounted rides.
Featured
According to the city's Economic Development Corporation, the ferry has seen a record number of riders this year.
Fall schedule begins
In addition, the fall schedule also begins on Monday. Here's what you need to know, according to the NYC Ferry website:
- The South Brooklyn route will resume service to Governors Island on weekdays and weekends. Riders from other routes can transfer to the South Brooklyn route at Pier 11.
- Some departure times on the Rockaway, Astoria, and South Brooklyn routes have changed to reflect fall ridership levels.
- Weekend South Brooklyn service will include direct early morning service between Red Hook and Pier 11 from 7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. to support demand when cruise ships are in port.
- A modified holiday schedule for Sukkot will operate with additional service from Oct. 20 - Oct. 23.