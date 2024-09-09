Expand / Collapse search

NYC Ferry price increase today: How much do tickets now cost?

Published  September 9, 2024 7:06am EDT
The price for the NYC Ferry is going up beginning today.

The price to ride the New York City Ferry is going up.

Beginning on Monday, one-way tickets will go up from $0.50 to $4.50 and 10-trip passes will now cost $29.00 instead of $27.50.

Students, seniors, people with disabilities and low-income riders can sign up for discounted rides.

According to the city's Economic Development Corporation, the ferry has seen a record number of riders this year.

Fall schedule begins

In addition, the fall schedule also begins on Monday. Here's what you need to know, according to the NYC Ferry website:

  • The South Brooklyn route will resume service to Governors Island on weekdays and weekends. Riders from other routes can transfer to the South Brooklyn route at Pier 11.
  • Some departure times on the Rockaway, Astoria, and South Brooklyn routes have changed to reflect fall ridership levels.
  • Weekend South Brooklyn service will include direct early morning service between Red Hook and Pier 11 from 7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. to support demand when cruise ships are in port.
  • A modified holiday schedule for Sukkot will operate with additional service from Oct. 20 - Oct. 23.