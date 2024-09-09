NYC Ferry price increase today: How much do tickets now cost?

The price to ride the New York City Ferry is going up.

NYC Ferry price increase

Beginning on Monday, one-way tickets will go up from $0.50 to $4.50 and 10-trip passes will now cost $29.00 instead of $27.50.

Students, seniors, people with disabilities and low-income riders can sign up for discounted rides.

According to the city's Economic Development Corporation, the ferry has seen a record number of riders this year.

Fall schedule begins

In addition, the fall schedule also begins on Monday. Here's what you need to know, according to the NYC Ferry website: