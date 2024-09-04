NYC students can now ride ferry to school for less than $2: How to apply for discounted rides

Commuting to and from school just got a little cheaper for students across the East River.

Thanks to legislation sponsored by City Council Member Amanda Farías (D-Bronx) last year, high school students will now be included in the ferry discount program.

Farías made the move after she says students voiced their frustration over getting to and from school directly from their home ferry landings.

Featured article

The NYC City Council and the Harbor School on Governors Island partnered on the money-saving legislation last year to include city high school students.

Farías says the discount will make the ferry system "permanently affordable and accessible" for students.

How much are the rides?

NYC Ferry boat on the East River. (NYC Ferry/EDC file) (NYC Ferry)

After applying, high school students will pay $1.45 for a NYC Ferry ticket.

Full-price tickets are currently $4 and are set to increase to $4.50 on Sept. 9.

Tickets are valid for weekdays on all NYC Ferry routes and expire on Aug. 31, 2025. Students must re-enroll in the program each year.

Who is eligible for discount ferry rides?

The discount is available to all students in grades 9 through 12, regardless of income.

Students must be enrolled in either a public, charter, or private high school in New York City.

New York Seniors 65 and older, and those with disabilities, are also eligible for NYC Ferry discounts.

How to apply for discounted ferry rides

To apply for the program, parents should create or log into their NYC Student Account (NYCSA).

Request a discount code under NYC Ferry and use that code within the NYC Ferry app or to get paper tickets at the Wall Street/Pier 11 ticketing window, which is open daily 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Parents of non-public and charter high school students can enroll in the program by logging into or starting an NYCSA account.

Contact your child’s school for more information on how to create the account.