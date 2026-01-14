Adams snaps at airline passenger on video: 'You're gonna see the Brooklyn in me'

The Brief Former New York City Mayor Eric Adams was caught on video snapping at an airline passenger. In the video, a woman asks if Adams would "punch her in the face," to which the former mayor replies, "Go f-ck yourself." Adams responded to the situation by posting on X.



Adams snaps at passenger

What we know:

The exchange took place at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport on Jan. 12.

In the video, a woman asks if Adams would "punch her in the face," to which the former mayor replies, "Go f-ck yourself."

He went on to say, "I'm not playing anymore, those days are over… You're gonna see the Brooklyn in me."

It's not clear what led up to the argument.

What they're saying:

Adams responded to the situation by posting on X: