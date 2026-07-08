NYC elected officials could get 18% pay raise with council vote

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The Brief The New York City Council is considering an 18% salary increase for elected officials. Current salaries sit well above the city's $74,000 median income. Both Mayor Zohran Mamdani and City Council Speaker Julie Menin have publicly stated that they will decline the salary bump.



The New York City Council is considering a new bill that would grant a significant pay increase to the city’s top elected officials. If approved, salaries could jump by more than 18%.

By the numbers:

The proposed hikes come from recommendations by a special advisory commission, which noted that city officials have not seen a salary adjustment in 10 years.

The legislation would boost the pay of several high-ranking local positions, including:

Mayor

City council members

Borough presidents

City comptroller

Public advocate

City council speaker

Currently, city council members earn over $148,000 a year, while the mayor’s salary sits at over $258,000. Both figures are substantially higher than New York City’s median household income, which hovers around $74,000 a year.

Mixed reactions

What they're saying:

Despite the sweeping nature of the bill, top city leadership is pushing back on taking the extra money for themselves. Both Mayor Zohran Mamdani and City Council Speaker Julie Menin have publicly stated that they will decline the salary bump if the legislation passes.

"I leave it to [the advisory commission] to make that decision, as well as to the City Council in their debate over this legislation," Mamdani said regarding the proposal. "I will not be taking a raise if this legislation passes."

However, other council members argue that the raise is a matter of equity and good governance. Proponents argue that adequate government compensation ensures that public service remains accessible to everyone, not just the independently wealthy.

"An elected official should be able to support themselves and their families on their government salary without having to rely on family or other outside income," one supporter noted. "If salaries are too low, only wealthy individuals will be able to run."

What's next:

The city council could vote on the pay raise as early as next week.