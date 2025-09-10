Best neighborhoods in NYC for dog lovers, top dog breeds in the city

article

More than three in four rentals in New York City now allow pets, but which neighborhoods are the best spots for dog lovers?

NYC dog lovers, here are your spots

What we know:

StreetEasy compiled a list of the top 10 neighborhoods in New York City for dog owners:

Upper West Side, Manhattan

Dumbo, Brooklyn

Long Island City, Queens

Upper East Side, Manhattan

Fort Greene, Brooklyn

Astoria, Queens

Battery Park City, Manhattan

Mott Haven, Bronx

Chelsea, Manhattan

Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn

These neighborhoods, listed in no particular order, were deemed the best locations based on data from the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, which was cross-examined with neighborhoods with higher counts of pet-friendly rentals.

Also taken into account was the prevalence of dog-focused businesses in the area.

Most popular breeds in NYC

Shih tzus are the most popular breed in the city as of today, according to the data.

KNUTSFORD, ENGLAND - JUNE 18: Chewie, a Shih Tzu attends Dogfest 2023 at Tatton Park on June 18, 2023 in Knutsford, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images)

Following closely behind are Yorkshire terriers, then chihuahuas and labrador retrievers.